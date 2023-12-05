TOMMY DeVITO TO START AGAINST PACKERS…

Head Coach Brian Daboll announced on Tuesday that quarterback Tommy DeVito will start against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Tyrod Taylor will be the back-up quarterback. Taylor is expected to be officially activated from Injured Reserve this week.

“I think Tommy’s done a good job; he’s improved in each of the games he’s played,” said Daboll. “I thought he played well the last two games, made good decisions, was accurate with the football and earned the right to play… Went back, watched all the tape, thought he played two games, good games, and obviously, things we can all work on. I thought he earned the right to play.”

GIANTS CUT TWO QUARTERBACKS…

On Monday, the New York Giants waived quarterback Matt Barkley from the 53-man roster and terminated the Practice Squad contract of quarterback Jacob Eason.

DECEMBER 5, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Because the Giants play on Monday night, the team was not required to issue an official injury report on Tuesday. DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and RT Evan Neal (ankle) did not practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices again on Wednesday afternoon. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.