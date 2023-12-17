NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 24 – NEW YORK GIANTS 6…

The New York Giants saw their faint chance for an improbable late-season playoff push all but officially end on Sunday with the team’s disappointing 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The Giants fell to 5-9 with three games left to play.

The overall team stats reflected the outcome of the game. New Orleans out-gained New York in first downs (20 to 12), total net yards (296 to 193), net yards rushing (87 to 60), net yards passing (209 to 133), and time of possession (33:27 to 26:33). Neither team turned the football over, but the Saints sacked quarterback Tommy DeVito seven times while the Giants only got to quarterback Derek Carr once.

The Giants had five offensive possession in the first half. The first and fifth resulted in field goals while the other three resulted in punts. New York’s initial drive only travelled 37 yards in nine plays, but it set up a successful 56-yard field goal by kicker Randy Bullock. However, Bullock was lost for the game on the ensuing kickoff with a hamstring injury.

The next two offensive drives by the Giants lost a total of 13 yards. The Giants reached the New Orleans 35-yard line on their fourth possession before being pushed back and having to punt. Despite DeVito being forced to leave the game late in the first half after his head hit the turf, New York’s final possession gained 39 yards in 13 plays, setting up punter Jamie Gillan’s successful 40-yard field goal. (DeVito returned in the second half).

Meanwhile, the Saints had four offensive possession in the first half. Three of them only gained a total of 32 yards and two first downs. However, their second possession resulted in an 11-play 68-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass by Carr.

At the half, the Saints led 7-6 with each team only generating about 100 yards of offense.

The game got away from the Giants in the third quarter. New Orleans first drove 68 yards in 10 plays, culminating with a 23-yard touchdown pass by Carr. The Saints followed that up with a 6-play, 25-yard drive that ended with a 50-yard field goal. New York’s response? Six plays, -8 yards, and two punts. The Saints were now ahead 17-6.

New Orleans put the game away with their third straight scoring drive of the second half. The 11-play, 65-yard possession ended with Carr’s third touchdown throw of the game and gave the Saints a commanding 24-6 lead with just under 11 minutes to play.

New York’s final two possessions of the game gained 92 yards and four first downs, but both ended with turnovers on downs.

DeVito completed 20-of-34 passes for 177 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was sacked seven times. Sadly, he was also New York’s leading rusher with 36 yards on four carries. Running back Saquon Barkley was held to 14 yards on nine carries.

After a respectable first half, the defense allowed three straight scoring drives in the second half. They forced no turnovers and accrued just one sack and two quarterback hits.

ROSTER MOVES, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants activated TE Darren Waller from Injured Reserve. To make room for Waller on the 53-man roster, the team waived S Bobby McCain.

Inactive for the game were RT Evan Neal (ankle), WR Parris Campbell (knee), RB Jashaun Corbin, OLB Boogie Basham, and S Gervarrius Owens.

PK Randy Bullock (hamstring) left the game in the first half and did not return.

