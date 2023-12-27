TYROD TAYLOR WILL START AGAINST THE RAMS…

The New York Giants have announced that quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. “I thought (quarterback) Ty did some good things in the second half of Philly so he earned the right to start this game,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll on Wednesday.

“It’s part of the business,” said Taylor. “Thankful for the opportunity. Looking forward to getting out on the field with the guys this weekend and competing.”

“I’m going to continue to be a good teammate,” said quarterback Tommy DeVito, who lost the starting job. “Obviously, it’s a coaches’ decision. I have no, obviously, say or anything in that but I’m going to continue to be a good teammate, go out and compete.”

DECEMBER 27, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The Giants only held a walk-through practice on Wednesday and the following injury report is the team’s projection.

TE Lawrence Cager (groin), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (back), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee), and CB Deonte Banks (shoulder) did not practice.

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (quad), TE Darren Waller (knee), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OG Ben Bredeson (quad), OG Justin Pugh (elbow), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), and P Jamie Gillan (groin/knee) were limited in practice.

RT Evan Neal (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve on Sunday, will undergo surgery. “He’s going to get the surgery, fairly soon, and then rehab,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll.

JAGUARS SIGN MATT BARKLEY…

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed quarterback Matt Barkley off of the Practice Squad of the New York Giants. The Giants signed Barkley to the Practice Squad in late October 2023 and 53-man roster in early November 2023. He was shifted back to the Practice Squad in early December.

The 6’2”, 227-pound Barkley was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The well-travelled Barkley has spent time with the Eagles (2013–2015), Arizona Cardinals (2015-2016, 2017), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), Cincinnati Bengals (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018-2020, 2022-2023), Tennessee Titans (2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), and Atlanta Falcons (2021).

