RB Coach Jeff Nixon Leaves for Syracuse; Jason Pinnock Out

RUNNING BACKS COACH JEFF NIXON LEAVES FOR SYRACUSE…

As has been rumored, Syracuse University has announced that they have hired New York Giants Running Backs Coach Jeff Nixon to be the school’s new offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Nixon joined the Giants’ staff in February 2023 after three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Nixon will reportedly continue to coach with the Giants through Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

JANUARY 5, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

S Jason Pinnock (toe) did not practice on Friday. He has been officially ruled out of Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

QB Tyrod Taylor (back), OC John Michael Schmitz (shin), ILB Carter Coughlin (shoulder), CB Deonte Banks (shoulder), and CB Darnay Holmes (foot) were limited in practice. Banks is listed as “doubtful” for the game while Schmitz is “questionable.”

Offensive tackles Evan Neal (fractured talus bone in ankle) and Tyre Phillips (torn quad tendon) had surgery on Tuesday.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.