GIANTS HIRE MICHAEL GHOBRIAL FOR SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR…

The New York Giants have officially hired New York Jets Special Teams Assistant Michael Ghobrial as the team’s new special teams coordinator. Ghobrial replaces Thomas McGaughey, who was fired earlier this month.

The 35-year old Ghobrial has served with the Jets since 2021. Before that, he was the special teams coordinator at the University of Hawaii in 2018-2019 and Washington State University in 2020. Ghobrial’s full coaching bio is available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.

The Giants were publicly known to have interviewed three other candidates, including Seattle Seahawks Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo, San Francisco 49ers Assistant Special Teams Coach Matt Harper, and Chicago Bears Assistant Special Teams Coach Carlos Polk.

The Giants had also requested to interview three other special teams coordinators, but were blocked by their respective teams, including Ryan Ficken (Los Angeles Chargers), Marquice Williams (Atlanta Falcons), and Chris Tabor (Carolina Panthers).

ANOTHER SECOND INTERVIEW FOR BRANDON BROWN…

The Los Angeles Chargers have interviewed New York Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown for a second time for their general manager vacancy. The Carolina Panthers have also interviewed Brown twice, but they hired Dan Morgan as their new general manager on Monday.