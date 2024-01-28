New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Search Continues

According to ESPN, the New York Giants have interviewed Kansas City Chiefs Linebackers Coach Brendan Daly for the team’s defensive coordinator vacancy. ESPN is also reporting that the Giants interviewed Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson for a second time on Saturday.

In recent years, the 48-year old Daly has served as defensive line coach of the New England Patriots (2015-2018), run game coordinator/defensive line coach of the Chiefs (2019-2021), and linebackers coach of the Chiefs (2022-present).

The 41-year old Wilson was with his first season with the Ravens in 2023. Before that, he was the defensive backs coach with the Rams (2015-2016), Jets (2017-2020), and Eagles (2021-2022).

As previously report, the other defensive coordinator candidates include: