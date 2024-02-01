Mike Kafka Remains with Giants; Two Defensive Coordinator Candidates Hired

MIKE KAFKA REMAINS WITH GIANTS…

ESPN is reporting that Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka will remain with the New York Giants for at least another season. Kafka had interviewed twice with the Seattle Seahawks for their head-coaching vacancy, but the team hired Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald instead. The Tennessee Titans also interviewed Kafka, but they hired Cincinnati Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan as their new head coach.

The 36-year old Kafka joined the Giants in 2022 after servicing as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also drew interest for head coaching vacancies last offseason with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.

TWO DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CANDIDATES HIRED…

Two of the candidates the New York Giants had been considering for defensive coordinator have been retained or hired by other teams. The Buffalo Bills promoted Linebackers Coach Bobby Babich to their defensive coordinator position. In addition, the Tennessee Titans have hired Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson as their new defensive coordinator.

As previously reported, the other publicly-known defensive coordinator candidates the Giants have expressed interest in include: