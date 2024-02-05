GIANTS HIRE SHANE BOWEN AS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR…

The New York Giants have hired Shane Bowen as the team’s new defensive coordinator. The 37-year Bowen has been with the Titans for six seasons, first coaching outside linebackers (2018-2020) and then becoming the team’s defensive coordinator (2021-2023).

Bowen replaces Don “Wink” Martindale, who was let go last month. Bowen’s full bio is available the Coaching Staff section of the website.

GIANTS LOSE TIGHT ENDS COACH…

New York Giants Tight Ends Coach Andy Bischoff is leaving the team to join the Los Angeles Chargers as their new run game coordinator and tight ends coach. According to multiple media reports, the Giants granted permission for Bischoff to interview and join the Chargers’ staff. The 53-year old Bischoff was hired by Head Coach Brian Daboll in 2022. Before that, he served as assistant tight ends coach of the Baltimore Ravens (2018-2020) and tight ends coach of the Houston Texans (2021).