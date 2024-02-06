Giants Hire Tim Kelly as Tight Ends Coach

The New York Giants have hired Tim Kelly as the team’s new tight end coach. He replaces Andy Bischoff, who the Giants allowed to join the Los Angeles Chargers as their new run game coordinator and tight ends coach.

The 37-year old Kelly has coached 10 years in the NFL, most recently with the Tennessee Titans where he served as the team’s passing coordinator in 2022 and offensive coordinator in 2023. Prior to that, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Houston Texans in a variety of roles, including offensive Coordinator (2019-2021), quarterbacks coach (2020), tight ends coach (2017-2018), assistant offensive line coach (2016), and offensive quality control coach (2014-2016).

The 53-year old Bischoff was hired by Head Coach Brian Daboll in 2022. Before that, he served as assistant tight ends coach of the Baltimore Ravens (2018-2020) and tight ends coach of the Houston Texans (2021). In the latter position, he ironically served under Kelly, who was Houston’s offensive coordinator.