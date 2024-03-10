Giants Re-Sign Casey Kreiter; Siran Neal to Visit on Monday

GIANTS RE-SIGN CASEY KREITER…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are re-signing unrestricted free agent long snapper Casey Kreiter.

The Giants originally signed Kreiter as an unrestricted free agent from the Denver Broncos in April 2020. He has been a steady performer in his four years with the team. Kreiter was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2014 NFL Draft. After spending two camps with the Cowboys, Kreiter made the Denver Broncos in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl for his performance in 2018.

SIRAN NEAL TO VISIT GIANTS ON MONDAY…

The NFL Network is reporting that free agent cornerback Siran Neal, who was released by the Buffalo Bills on March 6th, will be visiting the Giants on Monday.

The 29-year old Neal was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bills. In his six seasons with the Bills, Neal has played in 97 regular-season games with one start, being credited with 115 tackles, one sack, five pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Most of his playing time has come on special teams and Neal was Buffalo’s top tackler on special teams in 2023.