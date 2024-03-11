Giants Trade for Brian Burns and Sign Jermaine Eluemunor

GIANTS TRADE FOR BRIAN BURNS…

The New York Giants have traded for Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers. In exchange for Burns, the Giants gave the Panthers one of their two 2nd-round picks (#39) in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as a 2025 5th rounder. The Giants and Panthers may also be exchanging 2024 5th rounders.

As part of the agreement, the Giants also re-structured Burns’ contract, giving him a 5-year, $150 million deal with $87.5 million in guaranteed money.

The 25-year old, 6’5”, 250-pound Burns was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Panthers. In his five seasons with Carolina, Burns has played in 80 regular-season games with 67 starts, accruing 246 tackles, 59 tackles for losses, 46 sacks, 95 quarterback hits, 13 pass defenses, eight forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He has also been voted to the Pro Bowl twice (2021, 2022). In 2023, Burns started all 16 games he played in and finished the season with 50 tackles, 16 tackles for losses, eight sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

GIANTS SIGN JERMAINE ELUEMUNOR…

The Giants have signed unrestricted free agents offensive guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (Las Vegas Raiders). The deal is reportedly a 2-year, $14 million contract.

The 29-year old, 6’4”, 330-pound Eluemunor was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent time with the Ravens (2017-2019), New England Patriots (2019-2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), and Raiders (2021-2023). Eluemunor has played in 87 regular season games with 45 starts. He has the ability to play both tackle and guard spots and was the starting right tackle for the Raiders in 2023 under the Giants’ new offensive line coach.

