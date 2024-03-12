Giants Sign Isaiah McKenzie and Jalen Mills

GIANTS SIGN ISAIAH McKENZIE…

The Giants have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie (Indianapolis Colts). The deal is reportedly a 1-year contract for the veteran minimum.

The 29-year old, 5’8”, 173-pound McKenzie was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. The Buffalo Bills claimed him off of waivers in November 2018 where he remained until he was released by the Bills in March 2023 and then signed by the Colts. In his seven NFL seasons, McKenzie played in 93 regular-season games with 28 starts. He has caught 152 passes for 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed the ball 50 times for 244 yards and four touchdowns. McKenzie has also returned 93 kickoffs, averaging 22.6 yards per return, and returned 93 punts, averaging 8.9 yards per return. He has 13 career fumbles.

GIANTS SIGN JALEN MILLS…

The Giants have signed unrestricted free agent safety/cornerback Jalen Mills (New England Patriots). The deal is reportedly a 1-year, $1.21 million contract.

The 29-year old, 6’0”, 200-pound Mills was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. After five seasons in Philadelphia, Mills signed with the Patriots in March 2021. In eight NFL seasons, Mills has played in 106 regular-season games with 83 starts. In 2023 for the Patriots, Mills played in all 17 games with eight starts, being credited with 45 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. Mills is a versatile player who has experience at both corner and safety.

