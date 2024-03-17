New York Giants Sign Offensive Lineman Austin Schlottmann

GIANTS SIGN AUSTIN SCHLOTTMANN…

The Giants have signed unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann (Minnesota Vikings). The contract is reportedly a 2-year deal.

The 28-year old, 6’6”, 300-pound Schlottmann was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent his rookie season on the Practice Squad. After four seasons in Denver, Schlottmann signed with the Vikings. He has played in 67 regular-season games with 14 starts, three of which came in 2023. Schlottmann can play both guard spots and center.

