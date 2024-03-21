Giants Sign Matt Nelson, Re-Sign Isaiah Hodgins

GIANTS SIGN MATT NELSON…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Matt Nelson (Detroit Lions).

The 28-year old, 6’7”, 315-pound Nelson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Lions after the 2019 NFL Draft. Nelson spent his rookie season on the Practice Squad of the Lions. He missed most of the 2023 season with an ankle injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. Overall, Nelson has played in 43 regular-season games with 14 starts, 11 of which came in 2021. Most of his playing time has been at right tackle.

GIANTS RE-SIGN ISAIAH HODGINS…

The Giants have re-signed free agent wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. The Giants chose not to tender Hodgins as a potential restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent. The contract is reportedly a 1-year deal.

After proving to be a productive and reliable late-season addition in 2022, Isaiah Hodgins did not have the type of season expected of him in 2023. Hodgins played in all 17 games with nine starts, but he finished the season with just 21 catches for 230 yards and three scores.

The Giants claimed Hodgins off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills in early November 2022. He immediately saw the field, playing in eight regular-season games with five starts. He finished with 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns. In the playoff game against the Vikings, Hodgins caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Hodgins was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills. He spent most of his rookie season on Injured Reserve and most of 2021 on the Practice Squad. Before coming to the Giants, Hodgins only played in two regular-season games, catching four passes for 41 yards.

