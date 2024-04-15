New York Giants Offseason Program Begins; Brian Daboll Addresses Media

NEW YORK GIANTS OFFSEASON PROGRAM BEGINS…

The New York Giants offseason program began on Monday. The 9-week program provides players with instruction and physical strength and conditioning training.

Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are only allowed to hold voluntary offseason activities over the course of a 9-week period in three phases:

Phase One: Activities during this 2-week period are limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: On-field workouts during this 3-week period may include may individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Activities during this 4-week period include 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Teams may also hold one mandatory mini-camp.

Key dates:

April 15: New York Giants offseason programs begins.

New York Giants OTA Workouts #9 (Media Access) and #10. June 11-13: New York Giants Mandatory Mini-Camp.

The Giants will also hold a rookie mini-camp on May 10-11.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

