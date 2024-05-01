New York Giants Sign Cornerback David Long, Jr.

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN DAVID LONG, JR…

The New York Giants have signed free agent David Long, Jr. The 26-year old, 5’11”, 196-pound Long was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. After four seasons with the Rams, Long signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2023. The Raiders released him in November and he then spent a month each with the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. In his five NFL seasons, Long has played in 66 regular-season games with 12 starts, accruing 97 tackles, eight pass defenses, and one interception.

SHANE LEMIEUX SIGNS WITH SAINTS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent offensive guard Shane Lemieux has signed with the New Orleans Saints. After a promising rookie season in 2020, Shane Lemieux has had three disastrous, injury-plagued seasons in a row from 2021 to 2023.

The Giants drafted Lemieux in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He surprisingly ended up playing in 12 games with nine starts starts at left guard. In 2021, Lemieux injured his knee in training camp. He tried to play with the injury in the opener, but could not finish the game and spent the rest of the year on Injured Reserve. In 2022, Lemieux injured his toe in training camp and was placed on Injured Reserve in late August. The Giants activated him off of Injured Reserve in mid-November. He started in Week 11 against the Lions but could not finish the game and was placed on Injured Reserve again in late December.

In 2023, Lemieux played in four games with one start at left guard, missing another game with a groin injury before being placed on Injured Reserve in October with a torn biceps. In all, Lemieux has only played in six games the past three years, being placed on IR four times. Ironically, the 6’4”, 310-pound Lemieux started an incredible 52 games in college, never missing a game.

