New York Giants Sign Wide Receiver Allen Robinson

The New York Giants have signed free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March in a salary cap-related move. The contract is reportedly a 1-year deal.

The 30-year old, 6’2”, 210-pound Robinson was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has spent time with the Jaguars (2014-2017), Chicago Bears (2018-2021), Los Angeles Rams (2022), and Steelers (2023). In his 10 seasons, Robinson has played in 127 regular-season games with 122 starts, catching 562 passes for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2015. For the Steelers in 2023, Robinson started all 17 games, catching 34 passes for 280 yards.

While nearing the end of a very productive career, Robinson provides a veteran presence in the locker room. He has good size, will make the contested catch, and is a good run blocker. He also has experience playing in the slot as well as the outside receiver position.