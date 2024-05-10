Day One of 2024 New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp

NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP BEGINS…

The first day of the New York Giants two-day rookie mini-camp was held on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There were 75 players in attendance, including the team’s six 2024 draft picks, eight signed undrafted rookie free agents, five players previously on the roster, three veteran tryout players, and 53 rookie tryout players.

“They’re here for a couple days,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “Kind of them get to know us, us get to know them. We’ll be out on the field for about an hour and 15 minutes. We will do some individual drills, there will be a couple 7-on-7s… it’s just an introductory phase for them to see how we operate, start learning basic terminology, figuring out where everything is. It’ll be a good start.

“We don’t really throw a lot at them right now. We’ve got some tryout guys. We have obviously draft picks and some guys we signed after the draft and few of our players… we’ll just take it slow. They have a lot to learn. A lot to learn.”

PARTICIPANTS…

Draft Picks (6):

WR Malik Nabers

S Tyler Nubin

CB Andru Phillips

TE Theo Johnson

RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

LB Darius Muasau

Signed Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (8):

WR John Jiles

WR Ayir Asante

OT/OG Marcellus Johnson

OG Jake Kubas

DL Casey Rogers

OLB Ovie Oghoufo

CB Alex Johnson

PK Jude McAtamney (Exempt/International Player)

New York Giants “Veterans” (5):

RB Dante Miller

WR Dennis Houston

OLB Jeremiah Martin

ILB Dyontae Johnson

CB Kaleb Hayes

Veteran tryout players (3):

WR Jared Bernhardt

OLB Shaka Toney

OLB Myjai Sanders

Rookie tryout players (53)

GIANTS SIGN TWO DRAFT PICKS…

The Giants have signed the following two of their 2024 NFL Draft selections:

WR Malik Nabers (1st round)

RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (5th round)

GIANTS SIGN EIGHT ROOKIE FREE AGENTS…

As indicated above, the Giants have officially signed eight undrafted rookie free agents:

WR John Jiles, 6’2”, 219lbs, 4.56, University of West Florida (Video)

Jiles is a big receiver with very long arms, providing him with a great catch radius. He has very good hands, but lacks ideal deep speed and needs a ton of route-running development.

WR Ayir Asante, 6’0”, 178lbs, 4.51, University of Wyoming (Video)

Quick and shifty receiver who projects best to the slot. Despite his size, Asante does well in contested-ball situations. He needs to get stronger and improve his route running.

OT Marcellus Johnson, 6’4”, 307lbs, 5.19, University of Missouri

Johnson struggled with an ankle injury in 2023 that limited him to five games. He is a decent athlete and has experience at left tackle at Eastern Michigan before transferring to Missouri, where he played both right guard and right tackle. He needs to get bigger, stronger, and more assertive as a run blocker.

OG Jake Kubas, 6’4”, 308lbs, 5.17, North Dakota State University

Kubas is an athletic guard who is effective on the move and does well blocking at the second-level. Solid pass protector. He needs to get bigger and stronger. Kubas plays with an attitude.

DL Casey Rogers, 6’5”, 305lbs, 4.84, University of Oregon (Video)

Rogers is a good athlete who is best suited for a situational, 3-technique role. He flashes as a penetrator with good quickness and plays hard. He is not stout against the run.

OLB Ovie Oghoufo, 6’3”, 248lbs, 4.81, LSU (Video)

Oghoufo has good size with long arms, but lacks ideal overall athleticism and speed. High-effort player who makes plays more on grit and determination. Flashes, but Oghoufo is not a consistently impactful as a pass rusher and run defender.

CB Alex Johnson, 6’0”, 185, 4.44, UCLA (Video)

Johnson is an athletic slot corner who makes plays on the football. He is more fast than quick. Johnson needs to become a stronger and more physical tackler.

PK Jude McAtamney, 6’2”, 205lbs, Rutgers University

McAtamney is Irish. In 2022, he was 12-for-18 on field goals (66.7 percent). In 2023, he was relegated to kickoff specialist, with 40 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs.

GIANTS CUT RUNNING BACK DEON JACKSON…

The Giants have waived/injured running back Deon Jackson. The Giants claimed Deon Jackson off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns in October 2023; he was added to the Practice Squad in November. He played in one game and had one carry for two yards. The 6’0”, 218-pound Jackson originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him in September 2023 and he was immediately signed to the Practice Squad of the Browns. The Browns signed him to their 53-man roster and waived him in October 2023.

CHRIS SNEE OFFICIALLY HIRED; TWO OTHERS PROMOTED…

The Giants have officially confirmed that Chris Snee has been hired as a senior scout. He will be involved in both college and pro scouting. In addition, Nick La Testa was promoted from pro scout to assistant director of pro scouting. Charles Tisch was also promoted from football operations assistant to football administration manager.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

