Giants Sign Tryout Player Elijah Chatman

With the conclusion of the New York Giants’ 2-day rookie mini-camp, the team has decided to sign one of the 56 tryout players in attendance. The Giants signed undrafted rookie free agent defensive lineman Elijah Chatman from Southern Methodist University.

Chatman lacks size (6’0”, 278 pounds), but he is very quick and incredibly strong. An instinctive player, Chatman plays with good effort and leverage. He has also played some fullback.

To make room for Chatman, the Giants have waived outside linebacker Jeremiah Martin. The 6’4”, 267-pound Martin was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cleveland Browns after the 2023 NFL Draft. The Browns waived him in late August. The Giants signed Martin to the Practice Squad in early January 2024.