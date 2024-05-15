NEW YORK GIANTS 2024 SCHEDULE RELEASED…

The New York Giants 2024 preseason opponents and regular-season schedule have been released:

Preseason:

TBD – Detroit Lions

TBD – at Houston Texans

TBD – at New York Jets

Regular Season:

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Sept. 8, 1:00 p.m.)

Week 2: at Washington Commanders (Sunday, Sept. 15, 1:00 p.m.)

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Sept. 22, 1:00 p.m.)

Week 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 5: at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, Oct. 6, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 13, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Oct. 20, 1:00 p.m.)

Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday, Oct. 28, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 9: vs. Washington Commanders (Sunday, Nov. 3, 1:00 p.m.)

Week 10: at Carolina Panthers (Germany) (Sunday, Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m.)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, Nov. 24, 1:00 p.m.)*

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) (Thursday, Nov. 28, 4:30 p.m.)

Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday, Dec. 8, 1:00 p.m.)*

Week 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Dec. 15, 1:00 p.m.)*

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, Dec. 22, 1:00 p.m.)*

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Saturday, Dec. 28 or Sunday, Dec. 29, TBD)

Week 18: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, TBD)*

(* Subject to flex scheduling.)

TWO MORE DRAFT PICKS SIGN…

The Giants have signed two more of their 2024 NFL Draft selections:

CB Andru Phillips (3rd round)

ILB Darius Muasau (6th round)

Previously signed were WR Malik Nabers (1st round) and RB Tyrone Tracy (5th round). Remaining unsigned are S Tyler Nubin (2nd round) and TE Theo Johnson (4th round).