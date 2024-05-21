NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs BEGIN…

The New York Giants began the third and final phase of their offseason program on Monday, with veterans and rookie participating together. The Giants held their first two of 10 Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Monday and Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. While these two practices were not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports:

Monday:

Tuesday:

The Giants will hold their third OTA on Thursday, with media access.

The Giants’ 9-week offseason program began on April 15. The three phases of the program break down as follows:

Phase One: Activities during this 2-week period are limited to to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Activities during this 2-week period are limited to to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two: On-field workouts during this 3-week period may include may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect-play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

On-field workouts during this 3-week period may include may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect-play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three: Activities during this 4-week period include 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs) and a mandatory veteran mini-camp. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Remaining offseason program schedule: