New York Giants OTAs Continue; 2024 Draft Class Signed

NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs CONTINUE…
The New York Giants Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices continue. While practices 6-8 were not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports.
No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The two remaining OTA practices will be held on June 6-7. Thursday’s practice is open to the media. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 11-12. The mini-camp will also be open to the media.
May 31:
- Practice Report (5/31): What we saw at OTA No. 6 by John Schmeelk of Giants.com
- Jalin Hyatt makes catch of the day at OTAs; Deonte Banks grabs INT by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
June 3rd:
- Practice Report (6/3): Sideline view of OTA No. 7 by John Schmeelk of Giants.com
June 4th:
- Practice Report (6/4): Notes & observations from OTA No. 8 by John Schmeelk of Giants.com
- Top plays from Tuesday’s exciting OTA practice by Matt Citak of Giants.com
TYLER NUBIN SIGNS…
The Giants have signed S Tyler Nubin, their 2nd-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. All of the team’s 2024 draft picks are now signed.