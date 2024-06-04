New York Giants OTAs Continue; 2024 Draft Class Signed

NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs CONTINUE…

The New York Giants Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices continue. While practices 6-8 were not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports.

No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The two remaining OTA practices will be held on June 6-7. Thursday’s practice is open to the media. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 11-12. The mini-camp will also be open to the media.

May 31:

June 3rd:

Practice Report (6/3): Sideline view of OTA No. 7 by John Schmeelk of Giants.com

June 4th:

TYLER NUBIN SIGNS…

The Giants have signed S Tyler Nubin, their 2nd-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. All of the team’s 2024 draft picks are now signed.