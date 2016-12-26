Eli Manning and Jonathan Casillas Address the Media

Dec 262016
Follow @BigBlueInteract
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
GIANTS-REDSKINS GAME MOVED TO 4:25PM…
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts of the media conference calls with the following players on Monday are available in The Corner Forum:
GIANTS-REDSKINS GAME MOVED TO 4:25PM…
The New Year’s Day New York Giants-Washington Redskins game in Landover, Maryland has been flexed from 1:00PM to 4:25PM.
ARTICLES…
- Why the Giants’ receivers’ improvement still isn’t enough by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Victor Cruz on darkest NFL day, retirement and daughter’s Christmas by Steve Serby of The New York Post
- Ben McAdoo’s faith in Steve Spagnuolo pays off for Giants by Seth Walder of The Daily News
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Select New York Giants players will address the media on Tuesday. The Giants return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.