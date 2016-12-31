2017 NFL Draft Prospects: December 31, 2016 Bowl Games

LSU

*#15 WR Malachi Dupre – 6’4/195

Has not declared yet but there are rumors he is definitely leaving. Has led the team in catches/yards/TDs each of the past 2 years. Has been a big play threat with easy speed and acceleration. Looks a little weak to me, doesn’t do well when he’s getting pushed around by physical DBs. Inconsistent hands and ball skills. He should return to school but he has some size/speed that teams will always look hard at. He could be a 3rd rounder.

#77 C Ethan Pocic – 6’7/303

Fourth year senior, 3 year starter. Very smart, leader of the line type who has some experience at OG as well. Leverage is always a struggle for him but he has such good body control and balance. Gets his hands on and will lock on consistently. Gets his hips in the hole and finishes blocks. Very good pass protector but can be exposed against smaller, quicker rushers. Could use some bulking up. 4th/5th rounder.

#83 WR Travin Dural – 6’2/207

Fifth year senior. Shows good speed downfield, gets behind the defense and can make things happen after the catch. Iffy route runner at best who won’t make sure cuts or maintain speed when changing direction. Not a good enough athlete to be considered a top guy. 5th/6th round.

*#33 S Jamal Adams – 6’1/213

Third year junior, starter all three seasons. Will likely finish as my top overall safety in this class. This kid does it all and he brings a certain level of swagger to the defense while doing it. He has elite-level reaction and explosion and might be the best tackling defensive back in the class. He is fast, violent, smart, savvy. Checks everything off. I think he is top 10 overall.

#52 LB Kendell Beckwith – 6’2/247

Fourth year senior, has been starting since halfway through 2014. Very physical, imposing ‘backer who will immediately bring any defense’s physicality to another level. Fills the lanes, takes on blocks, and tackles with as much power as anyone. He improved his range and coverage ability in 2016 but those parts of his game will likely bring is grade down a tad. Day 2 guy.

#18 CB Tre’Davious White – 6’0/197

Four year starter and the leader of the defense. Versatile player who can wear multiple hats in the secondary. Also adds a lot of return value. Physical at the point of attack and will out-perform his athletic ability. Very tough, hard nosed guy who tackles well and jams up receivers. Maybe not the elite cover corner but he can smart-his way in to a lineup and help a defense early in his career. 3rd/4th rounder.

#40 LB Duke Riley – 6’1.230

Fourth year senior, just a 1-year starter but showed in 2016 that he deserves to be in the draft discussion. Earned an invite to the Senior Bowl. Really fast, rangy linebacker who can reach the sidelines from the middle with ease. Hits hard. Good intangibles and a quick decision maker. Struggles against head on blockers and won’t factor much against the pass. Little limited but he can be a solid backup and special teams star.

Other Notables:

#81 TE Colin Jeter – 6’7/254

#76 OG Josh Boutte – 6’5/346

#92 DE Lewis Neal – 6’2/272

#46 DE Tashawn Bower – 6’6/253

LOUISVILLE

#18 TE Cole Hikutini – 6’5/248

Fourth year senior and two year starter, former JUCO player. Excellent size/speed/hands combination. Very smooth pass catcher with toughness. Can be a good blocker once he gets bigger and stronger. Quietly had one of the best seasons of all the TEs in the country in 2016. Will play at the Senior Bowl. 3rd/4th rounder if he tests out well.

#17 WR James Quick – 6’1/180

Top tier high school recruit, fourth year senior. Never quite lived up to the hype but showed all the upside one needs to draft him in the middle rounds. Very smooth in and out of his breaks. Has the speed to get behind a defense. Has made some spectacular catches over his career but also drops some of the easy ones. Has concentration and consistency lapses.

#2 WR Jamari Staples – 6’4/194

Fourth year senior. Started off at UAB before the program was shut down. Big play receiver in his two years with the Cardinals. Good ball skills and reliable in one on one situations. He isn’t the kind of guy who runs himself open, though. He needs work on route running and his high hips won’t help. Just a guy who takes too long to change direction. There is some long speed to him though. Late rounder.

#92 OLB Devonte Fields – 6’4/245

Very long path to where he is now. Was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman at TCU in 2012. He fought injuries, was in the coaches doghouse, and was arrested soon after that season and left the program. He played his 2014 season at a junior college before coming to Louisville. He had a huge year in 2015, leading the nation with 22.5 TFL while adding 11 sacks and 12 QB hurries. Very natural, smooth, explosive mover off the edge who can get under blockers. He doesn’t have the power element to his game, which will need to change, but he could be a nice pass rusher for any 3-4 team. 2nd/3rd rounder.

#25 Josh Harvey-Clemons – 6’5/228

Fifth year senior who started off at Georgia. Transferred after 2013 and sat out 2014. At this time last year some people were calling him a Kam Chancellor type. Not even close. He is a solid player who can be moved around a bit, but he doesn’t have that kind of physical presence. Not even half of it. He has a smooth lower body and more flexibility than most with his length. He can run well, tackles well. I’d be nervous with him in a role that requires a lot of decision making. His best role is up against big tight ends in man coverage. That can be a major weapon in this league but he is limited otherwise. 4th/5th rounder.

#97 DT Deangelo Brown – 6’1/310

Fifth year senior. Sat out 2013 after tearing his Achilles in summer workouts. Was the dirty-work guy next to Sheldon Rankins. I actually noted him a few times last year and had a star next to his name coming in to 2016. He responded with 12 TFL and 3 sacks coming from a role that has him see more than his fair share of double teams. He lacks the ideal body and tool set, but I think he can be a nice find for someone late in the draft. 5th/6th rounder.

Other Notables:

#61 C Tobijah Hughley – 6’3/296

#23 RB Brandon Radcliff – 5’9/210

#55 LB Keith Kelsey – 6’1/236

GEORGIA TECH

#58 C Freddie Burden – 6’4/299

Fifth year senior. Three year starter. Exceptionally quick out of his stance and like most coming from this program, excels as a run blocker on the move. Will be sought after by zone blocking schemes. Has some short area pop but needs to show more strength when anchoring. Late rounder.

Other Notables:

#91 DE Patrick Gamble – 6’5/277

#92 DT Francis Kallon – 6’5/294

KENTUCKY

#72 C Jon Toth – 6’5/315

Fifth year senior. Has started every game of his career. Great size and foot speed, easy bender. Can really move and cover a lot of ground from the C position. He needs time to add man strength and power because too often I saw him getting drilled back by defensive tackles when he’s alone. There is a lot to like about his upside but he won’t be much help early on. 5th/6th rounder. Will play at the Senior Bowl.

Other Notables:

#94 DE Courney Miggins – 6’5/285

WASHINGTON

*#1 WR John Ross – 5’11/173

Fourth year junior who missed 2015 with an injury. Has been a hit on this team since 2013. Big play guy who was playing WR and CB early in his career. Has now fully focused on WR and turned himself in a 1st round caliber prospect. Finished second in the nation with 17 TDs and reminds some of DeSean Jackson. Ross has elite stop and go explosion, he is the kind of guy who defenders have a hard time touching. His receiver skill set still has a little ways to go, however. Drops some easy passes and gets sloppy with his route running. He’s been clocked sub 4.3 a few times and if that is the case at the combine, I have a hard time believing he wont be a top 20 pick. Also returned 4 kicks for TDs over his career.

#15 TE Darrell Daniels – 6’4/246

Fourth year senior. Came to Washington as a WR, quickly made the move to TE. Hasn’t done much statistically for the Huskies but there are some tools here that can get you intrigued. Really good in traffic at attacking the ball while keeping defenders boxed out. I need to see more of him as a blocker before I have a real gauge on where he goes. He could be a 5th/6th rounder.

*#32 S Budda Baker – 5’10/192

Third year junior who hasn’t declared yet. Split 50/50 on what he will do. 1st Team All American and probably the fastest and quickest of all the safeties in this class. Other than his size, Baker is exactly what you want out of a safety. He is all over the field and has as much range in deep coverage as anyone. He also plays the run hard and will make tackles up, down, left, and right all game. He has CB type cover ability. Can a frame like his hold up with his violent, aggressive style? That’s a risk. Some see Earl Thomas here. I think he’s a notch or two below that but still a day 2 pick if he comes out.

#20 CB Kevin King – 6’3/192

Fourth year senior who has seen plenty of time at S and CB. Primarily played CB in 2016 and has been one of my top senior CBs all year. King has a shot at being my number one guy at the position. I love the length/speed combination and he has rare foot/hip movement for his size. He is a guy who can get away with not touching a WR, but stick with him all over the field. Such good movement here. Plays physical when ball carriers come his way. There may be a shoulder issue that needs to be looked in to, however. Really looking forward to seeing him at the Senior Bowl and in this game.

*#26 CB Sidney Jones – 6’0/181

Third year junior who has not yet made his decision. He has a chance to be the top CB in the class, thus I think he will come out. Very smooth operator, someone who makes things look easy. Sometimes he plays like he knows it, meaning he gets a little too lax when it comes to technique and mechanics. His talent is there. Size, speed, quickness. But he has bust written all over him unless he cleans it up. Big test for him today.

*#11 DT Elijah Qualls – 6’1/321

Undeclared junior. One of the most interesting athletes in the draft is he comes out. Qualls plays a lot of stand up outside linebacker in this scheme even though he is built like a nose tackle. This guy can really move and he plays like his hair is on fire. Hyper, high energy type who will make things happen. Won’t impress with any eye popping stats but he is an impact player who can fill different roles on a defense. Could be a 2nd rounder.

*#50 DT Vita Vea – 6’5/332

Redshirt sophomore who hasn’t made a decision yet either. Also a guy who I would say is 50/50 right now. Big space eater who will refuse to be pushed back, frees up the players behind him consistently. Very solid, yet unspectacular, defender who fits in best as a 3-4 NT at the next level. I didn’t see enough consistency with him to be confident enough to call him anything more than a day 2 pick. He should go back to school and prove more versatility and/or dominance.

Other Notables:

#52 C Jake Eldrenkamp – 6’5/297

#28 LB Psalm Wooching – 6’/231

ALABAMA

*#74 OT Cam Robinson – 6’5/328

Third year junior and All American. Has been starting for three years now and is slated to be the top OT in the class. Potentially a top 10 pick. Robinson’s game is sheer power. He can knock any defender in to tomorrow when his full weight is behind his punch. The size and foot speed are both there. Shows good technique but will have lapses here and there. Has some off field trouble that needs to be looked in to. Robinson is not a sure thing left tackle, but I would be confident enough to take him in round 1 and put him somewhere on my line. High ceiling.

*#13 Ardarius Stewart – 6’1/214

Fourth year junior. I didn’t watch him too much early on but he kept off jumping off the screen every time I saw Alabama play. Now, I am thinking he could be a 1st round pick. Stewart led the team in receiving and TDs. The national love for sophomore WR Ridley may have made some overlook just how good Stewart is. He is an aggressive, fast, strong kid who always plays hard. Very passionate player. He is very strong and tough after the catch and in traffic, true football player. He will be one of my favorite WRs if he comes out. He’s a gamer.

#88 TE OJ Howard – 6’6/242

Came back for his senior season after almost coming out last year. Uber-talented kid who gets some people really excited. Has all the tools in the world as a blocker and receiver. Has shown the ability to out run defensive backs and out muscle defensive ends. I’m not all in on this kid just yet. If anything, I think he’s underachieved his entire career and just doesn’t get the most out of himself. He is borderline lazy at times and just doesn’t show the “it” factor. I question is passion for the game and even though he is talented with upside, it doesn’t mean he will reach it.

#93 DE Jonathan Allen – 6’3/291

Three time first team All SEC and All American in 2016. Without doubt one of the top DL in the class. The question here is what position does he fit in best? Are there schemes he is better off in? Allen is not the most explosive athlete in the class, but week after week there may not have been a better defender in the country. He is moved inside and out often, taking advantage of several different matchup issues he presents. Excellent feel for the action. NFL-ready hand power and footwork. Good kid, will be a leader early in his career. He may never lead the league in sacks, but he can be a dominant player in any situation. Top 20 pick for sure.

#10 LB Reuben Foster – 6’1/228

Fourth year senior who is next in line among the great Alabama linebackers. One of the best LBs in the class, if not the best. Lost 15 pounds from last year and showed he has all the range and pursuit speed one needs. Foster brings elite-level power to his hits and tackles. Just a stone wall who forces ball carries backward. He showed smarts and instincts this year, sniffing out several screens and counters before they occurred. Foster is a week 1 starter in the league who could have an impact similar to CJ Mosley’s in Baltimore. Top 20 pick.

*#26 CB Marlon Humphrey – 6’1/196

Junior who hasn’t made a decision yet but all signs are pointing towards him coming out. Has a shot at being the top CB drafted. Size, speed, quickness are all there and he may be the most physical CB in the class. Really good tackler and run supporter. Can press anyone at the line, shows dominant traits. Needs to show he can see the field better, as he’s been beaten by locking on to the QB’s eyes too often. 1st rounder for sure, maybe a top 15 guy.

#56 OLB Tim Williams – 6’4/237

Fourth year senior who didn’t really arrive on the radar until 2015 where he broke out with 10.5 sacks. He tied for the team lead in 2016 (8.5) and added 15.5 TFL. He is as explosive off the edge as anyone. He can out move any blocker in front of him and his bendability as well as change of direction can make him a terror to deal with. Williams doesn’t have a ton of power or strength to him, though. If a blocker can lock on, it’s over. He wasn’t a factor play to play this year and may be a gimmick type guy. But pass rushers always have a way of creeping their way up boards and he could be a late 1st rounder.

#22 OLB Ryan Anderson – 6’2/253

Fifth year senior. Former top recruit who never quite lived up to the hype until 2016 production wise. He leads the Crimson Tide with 17 TFL on the year. He plays outside standing up and with his hand in the dirt. Has some man strength in him and can add a physical brand to any defense in the NFL. His best role is likely a 3-4 OLB. You don’t want him in coverage. He can do a lot of dirty work in the trenches and will sneak in to some big plays if you sleep on him. Not the most explosive guy but a solid football player who can play to his assignments. He is a 4th/5th rounder.

#54 DT Dalvin Tomlinson – 6’3/305

Fifth year senior. Lost his 2013 season to injury. Since then he has been a steady presence in the Alabama DL rotation. Dirty work type guy who will control blockers and eat up space. Very good hands and feet. He can be an early contributor but there is a limit to what he can do. Late rounder.

Other Notables:

#11 WR Gehrig Dieter – 6’3/211

#78 Korren Kirven – 6’4/311

#99 K Adam Griffith – 5’10/191

OHIO STATE

*#4 WR Curtis Samuel – 5’11/197

Third year junior who hasn’t declared yet. Listed as a RB on their depth chart, but plays more WR. All American. Led the team in receiving yards, catches, and yards per carry. He is all over the place kind of like the way Percy Harvin was when he played for Urban Meyer at Florida. He has water bug quickness with enough top end speed to outrun almost everyone once he is in space. He doesn’t show a developed skill set as a WR. He body catches a lot of balls and appears more gimmicky than skillful. If he comes out it will take a creative offensive mind to take advantage of what he can do. Day 2 pick.

#65 C Pat Elflein – 6’3/300

Fifth year senior. Rimington Award winner First Team All American and considered by many to be the top C in the draft. Has two years of experience at guard. Very stout, strong, powerful blocker who consistently wins one on one battles. Anchors himself in to the ground well. Struggles with speed and quickness. Had a really rough game against Michigan, just doesn’t show good enough lower body movement and bending. I’m not as high on him as some are. 3rd/4th rounder at best.

#2 WR Dontre Wilson – 5’10/195

Fourth year senior. Has the ability to be a solid jack of all trades type player but simply didn’t get the touches in because of Samuel. They are the same player but Wilson is a tad less talented. Wilson is on the OSU track team and displays that kind of rare speed at times on the field. He isn’t the natural mover or playmaker with the ball in his hands, though. Late rounder who can be a solid returner and gimmick player.

*#8 CB Gareon Conley – 6’0/195

Third year junior, hasn’t declared yet. If he comes out he certainly has a chance at being the top CB in the class. Very good size and speed with loose hips and advanced footwork. Shows the technique you want, shows the physical side you want. Good awareness in zone coverage and will stay focused on his assignments. Really high upside guy, similar to Eli Apple from last year.

*#2 CB Marshon Lattimore – 6’0/192

Third year sophomore who hasn’t made his decision yet. I’ve had a few moments where I thought Lattimore was the best CB on this team and in turn, the top in the country. He shows flashes of highly developed skills. Might be a better athlete than Conley. He isn’t as physical but his ability to stick to a WR all over the field is obvious. He has a leg issue that needs to be looked in to.

*#5 LB Raekwon McMillan – 6’2/243

Third year junior who hasn’t made a decision yet. 2nd Team All American. Dominant at times with the power to own the inside gaps and the speed to chase guys down sideline to sideline. Average in coverage at best. The team leader in tackles for two straight years reminds me of the 2015 version of Alabama’s Reuben Foster. He is really thick and could benefit from shedding a few pounds to up his athleticism. But in the end, this kid is a starter in the NFL year one. Slight liability in coverage. Day 2 pick if he comes out.

Other Notables:

#5 WR Corey Smith – 6’1/190

#95 P Cameron Johnston – 5’11/198

CLEMSON

*#1 WR Mike Williams – 6’3/225

Third year junior who came back strong in 2016 after missing 2015 with a broken neck sustained early in the year. Has a good chance at being the top WR in this class. One of the more physical pass catchers you’ll ever see. Really good size and will outmuscle most defensive backs when the ball is in the air. Very tough after the catch. Top tier ball skills and is more flexible and nimble when attacking the ball than you would think. Could be a top 10 pick.

*#4 QB Deshaun Watson – 6’3/215

Fourth year junior, Heisman Trophy finalist. At this time last year everyone expected him to be the top QB of this class and potentially the top pick of the class. It wasn’t a great year for Watson, however, and he is now trying to claw his way back in to first round discussions. The biggest red flag here is the fact that he’s thrown 28 interceptions over the past two years, including 15 this season. He’s turned it up a notch lately and is still an option to the first QB taken. Superb athlete who considers himself a thrower more than a runner. Shows nice touch on passes all over the field. Can make all the throws. A lot of his grade will come from the pre-draft meetings and workouts. The talent is there.

#16 TE Jordan Leggett – 6’5/260

Fourth year senior, broke on to the scene in 2015. 15 TDs over the past two years. Ideal frame and movement ability for the position. If he wasn’t on such a stacked offense, Leggett could have been featured more. He has the ability to dominate. Guys his size shouldn’t move as easily as he does. Really good ball skills, comfortably twists and turns his big frame. He’s made his fair share of mental mistakes and there are times he appears to have lapses in concentration. High ceiling, low floor type guy who could be a late 1st rounder.

*#9 RB Wayne Gallman – 5’11/205

Fourth year junior who has led the Tigers in rushing all three of his years at Clemson. Very explosive straight line athlete who can plant his foot in the ground and shoot out of a cannon. Has a reckless-type running style. Maybe a tad too upright and will leave himself prone to injury. I question if his frame will hold up in the NFL with his running style. Doesn’t have a natural feel to running, lacks easy vision and reactions. I see a 3rd or 4th rounder.

*#3 WR Artavis Scott – 5’10/190

Third year junior who should probably go back to school. He was the team’s main underneath threat who can do some damage from the slot. Limited player with his size but a guy with the water bug quickness and toughness over the middle. Has some return ability as well. 4th/5th rounder if he comes out.

#25 CB Cordrea Tankersley – 6’1/200

Fourth year senior who has shown flashes of being the top CB in the class. He is in the running. Good press corner who can get his hands on as well as flip his hips and stick to a WR all over the field. Top notch ball skills. Inconsistent player, especially when it comes to being physical and defending the run. Need to see more of him but the upside is there.

#94 DT Carlos Watkins – 6’3/300

Fifth year senior. Interesting story here. Was involved in a fatal car accident in 2013 and missed most of the year with injuries sustained from it. Had to use a redshirt. He was finally back in All ACC form in 2015 and is now considered a top 100 pick. Limited athlete who won’t jump off the screen or stat sheet, but it’s hard not to notice how stout he is at the point of attack. He rarely gets moved. Very reliable run stuffer who will do a lot of dirty work. He can beat one on one blocking with sheer power. Not a dominant, but certainly a reliable, player. Day 2 pick.

#10 LB Ben Boulware – 6’0/235

One of my favorite players to watch in the country. Leader of the defense type who you love if he’s on your team, hate if you’re against him. Fiery guy, always in the opponents face. Very good short area quickness and always finds his way to the action. Natural football player who will always be among team leaders in tackles. He lacks the physical ability to be a dominant player. He won’t run that well, doesn’t cover that well, lacks the size to take on blocks. He is limited and he isn’t on the same level as the top LBs in this class. He will be a day 2 pick though and he will find his way on to the field. He’s too natural of a player to not.

#18 S Jadar Johnson – 6’0/210

Wasn’t a full time starter until 2016 but the fourth year senior has become one of the leaders of the defense in a hurry. He’s a talker. Very vocal, very intense competitor. He steadily proved week after week that he can be a solid deep coverage safety with range and ball skills. May not be the most gifted athlete but he can think his way in to production. I like him as long as you don’t throw too much on his shoulders responsibility wise. 3rd/4th rounder.

Other Notables:

#57 C Jay Guillermo – 6’3/310