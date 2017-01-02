2017 NFL Draft Prospects: January 2, 2017 Bowl Games

FLORIDA

*#78 OT David Sharpe – 6’6/357

True junior who hasn’t declared yet. Some are saying he’s coming out and if he does, he would have a shot at being one of the top 3 OTs. Personally, I think he needs to go back to school. He has two years of starting experience and he is a guy who improves monthly. But he doesn’t need to be 357 pounds. It slows him down and he gets beat often on double moves and late blitzes. Just doesn’t react well enough. His mammoth size and power are dominant. He can lock a guy up and render him useless when everything is lined up. But he is still very raw.

#40 LB Jarrad Davis – 6’2/238

Fourth year senior. My top rated linebacker and one of my top overall players in the class. Has unreal speed and quickness. Explosive is only where it begins for him. Such a strong, powerful force when tackling and will play tougher than anyone on the field. Fought threw a nasty high ankle sprain late in the year. He could have come out last year and been a first round pick. Now, another year of experience and 10 more pounds of muscle, he is one of the top LBs I’ve seen recent years. I have never compared a LB to Ray Lewis before, he may be the first.

*#57 DT Caleb Brantley – 6’2/297

Fourth year junior who hasn’t announced anything yet. Very quick first step and he has gotten better at staying low and playing under the pads of blockers. Lost 15 pounds this past offseason and it was a good move. He has made some blockers look downright silly with his initial explosion and quick arm moves. He has a developed skill set that is ready for pass rush duty in the NFL. Can he be an every down defender? Not sure yet. Too often I’ve seen him drilled back 4-5 yards by double teams. If he comes out, he can be a 3rd rounder.

*#31 CB Teez Tabor – 6’0/201

Undeclared junior. A lot of hype surrounding him this year after being named All SEC in 2015. He didn’t have a good year and should return for his senior season. He has the right triangle numbers but his skill set appears to be a few steps behind. Struggles at the point of attack and is too often beat at the line. Just doesn’t have the fluidity and balance when tracking the ball either. He has tools and with a strong year in 2017, he could be a top 10 pick. He’s not there yet.

#91 DT Joey Ivie – 6’3/301

Fourth year senior who as been in the DL rotation for three years now. Missed some this season with a thumb injury. Dirty work guy who plays a style full of grit and hustle. Strong hands and upper body. Can occupy blockers and space. Made some plays in 2016 that showed he can be more than just a stay at home guy. Late rounder.

IOWA

#16 QB CJ Beathard – 6’2/215

Fifth year senior, two year starter. Comes from a pro style offense and shows really good pocket presence and decision making. Never quite had an arsenal of weapons to work with and was often outmatched by opposing defenses. Tough guy who stands tall in the pocket in the face of pressure. Makes all the throws. Can really drive the ball in to tight lanes and downfield. Projects as a backup in the NFL. 4th/5th rounder.

#14 CB Desmond King – 5’11/200

Fourth year senior and four year starter. Won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2015. Came in to the season as my top rated CB in the senior class, and he is still there. The major question with him is speed. Can he play CB on an island in the NFL? Some say no. I think he can. King’s best play has been against his best opponents. He is a passionate, aggressive player who can do it all from the defensive backfield. He is a guy who may make a better FS than CB. Also adds some big time return ability. King is a 1st rounder, potentially a top 15 guy if he tests well.

#67 DT Jaleel Johnson – 6’4/310

Fifth year senior. Leader of the defensive line. 10 TFL and 7.5 sacks were a surprise considering his greatest strength is consistently doing the dirty work inside. He has that natural power to him with a strong initial punch and easy ability to anchor against double teams. He lacks some awareness and needs more skill-work when it comes to getting off blocks with moves. High upside here because I saw a ton of improvement from September to now. I think the more he plays the more he will get out of himself. 3rd/4th rounder.

#29 RB LeShun Daniels – 6’0/225

#46 TE George Kittle – 6’4/250

#64 OT Cole Croston – 6’5/307

#56 DT Faith Ekakitie – 6’3/290

WESTERN MICHIGAN

#84 WR Corey Davis – 6’3/214

FBS all time leader in career receiving yards. Has been a stud since day one. Coming from the lower level of Division I but he looked like a man among boys week in, week out. His ball skills in traffic are near top tier and he is much better after the catch than you think. Very efficient mover who can get in space and run away from defenders. Long strider. He is still a tad raw when it comes to route running and it looks like he is still a little slow to react to the defense. Really good kid, hard worker, loves the game type. I don’t think he has the movement to be considered a star prospect, but he is more than solid. 2nd rounder who could sneak in to round 1 if he tests really well.

#72 OT Taylor Moton – 6’5/325

Fifth year senior and four year starter. Has seen significant time at RG, RT, and LT. Likely projects best inside at the next level. Tremendous power and pop off the snap. Really big, strong, well-developed frame. Technique off the snap is a plus, has trouble sustaining blocks in space. Will lean and bend at the waist too much. Should be a day 2 pick with versatility being his main attraction.

#1 DE Keion Adams – 6’2/245

Fourth year senior. Two year starter. Finished 2016 with 17 TFL and 7.5 sacks. Likely a 3-4 OLB in the league who will need time to develop his frame. He has plus-burst off the line with easy change of direction and flexibility. Can get to the edge and bend it well. Lacks power presence and strength. Late rounder.

#15 WR Carrington Thomas – 6’2/176

#11 QB Zach Terrell – 6’2/204

WISCONSIN

*#65 OT Ryan Ramczyk – 6’5/315

Fourth year junior who played only one year at Wisconsin after redshirting and junior college. If he comes out, he has a legit shot at competing with Cam Robinson to be the first left tackle taken in this draft. I’m not there with him yet. If anything, I am more impressed with the junior Western Michigan LT Okorafar. Ramczyk does a really nice job of setting himself up with body control and balance. He shows good hands. He is smart and aware. But he doesn’t dominate defenders and he doesn’t use his lower body enough. The biggest catch with him is the fact that he has a torn hip labrum that needs surgery following this game. That can be a 4-5 month recovery, thus making his rookie year in question. He should go back to school and clean things up. He would likely be the top OT in next year’s class.

#6 RB Corey Clement – 5’11/219

Fourth year senior who has been a part of the RB rotation all four years. Has been nicked up here and there throughout his career and there were questions about him entering 2016. He responded with his best year yet. Clement is yoked. Very stout and muscular from head to toe. Physical, hard runner. Limited space athlete who appears tight-hipped and heavy-footed at times. Will be a contributor between the tackles. Could be an ideal short yardage back with how hard he runs and how quickly he can accelerate with such a strong frame. Needs to protect the ball better. 5th/6th rounder.

#23 RB Dare Ogunbowale – 5’11/205

Fifth year senior. Former walk on who began his career as a defensive back. Made the move to RB in 2014. Very smooth mover light feet and easy agility. Changes direction on a dime. Looks like he is on ice skates at times. Pass catching back who can make some things happen in space. Won’t break a lot of tackles. Late rounder.

*#45 OLB TJ Watt – 6’5/245

Brother of JJ Watt. Fourth year junior. I think he is leaning towards going back to school. He’s sustained injuries to both knees earlier in his career. 2016 is really the only season of tape you have to go by. He had a very strong year, finishing with 14.5 TFL and 10.5 sacks. I try not to compare him to his brother, but there are so many similarities when it comes to his technique and hustle. He is a kid full of grit and effort. Plays strong. He has the kind of frame that can easily hold more weight. In time I think Watt can be a big time OLB in a 3-4 scheme, but he should go back to school and put together another healthy year while improving his skill set. If he comes out he is a day 2 pick.

#47 OLB Vince Biegel – 6’4/245

Fourth year senior with a lot of experience. Totaled 30+ TFL over the course of 2014 and 2015 combined. Fought a foot injury this year that appeared to slow him down a bit. Turned it on late in the year and appears to be fully back. This is a big game for him. Very solid all around player who works well near the point of attack. Has more speed and agility than you think. Can chase guys down from behind and also anchor against power blockers. Limited player. 5th/6th rounder.

#15 WR Robert Wheelwright – 6’3/211

#8 CB Sojourn Shelton – 5’9/168

#19 CB Leo Musso – 5’10/194

USC

*#9 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – 6’2/220

Third year junior and three year starter. Physically, JuJu is probably the most talented WR in this class. More upside than anyone. His 2015 tape with Cody Kessler at QB was some of the best I’ve seen in recent years. In 2016, the QB play took a huge hit, as did his production. But what really bothered me this year, his effort and attitude on the field was poor. All season. He’s got a lot of diva in him and that would concern me if I used a 1st round pick on him. When he’s on, JuJu has elite-level ball skills and strength. He can get himself open. He can out-muscle anyone with or without the ball. He has legit downfield speed. Very good combination of physical abilities. 1st round talent, not sure where he is mentally.

#73 OT Zach Banner – 6’9/360

Fifth year senior. Three year starter. Played for the USC basketball team one year. Missed the season in 2013 due to surgery on both of his hips. Banner is one of the biggest prospects you’ll ever see. I’ve been back and forth on him a few times. His length and hand power are NFL-ready. He could start week 1. But there have been times where his footwork just doesn’t look good enough and he routinely gets beat to the edge by speed rushers. The upside with him is big time but the floor is low as well. Can he lose some weight and speed up his feet? If so, he could be a mainstay at RT in this league for years. 3rd/4th rounder.

#72 OT Chad Wheeler – 6’6/310

Fifth year senior with a ton of starting experience. Has suffered a handful of injuries that have caused him to miss time over the past two years. Weak and under-developed frame that shows up on tape every week. Doesn’t have the power to sustain blocks or move guys in the trenches. Solid footwork on the outside, good body control as a pass blocker. Upside is there, just needs strength work. Day three guy.

#1 WR Darreus Rogers – 6’1/215

Fourth year senior. Broke out in 2016 and notches a career high 51 catches for 654 yards. Considered Mr. Dependable on this offense. Really good route runner who makes tough catches in traffic. Doesn’t jump off the screen athletically. He is physical guy though who will play hard and smart. Late rounder.

*#2 CB Adoree Jackson – 5’11/185

Third year junior who is one of the most exciting players in the country. A legit 3 way kid. One of the most dangerous athletes in the country with the ball in his hands. As a CB alone, he is one of the top 5 in talents there. Excellent mover. Part of the track and field team at USC and is an All American there. Mentally he doesn’t forecast as well as you want yet, but his movement his top tier and he is a tough kid. Has some techniques to clean up. If he comes out he is likely a 1st rounder.

#48 TE Taylor McNamara – 6’5/245

#96 DT Stevir Tu’ikolovatu – 6’1/320

PENN STATE

#11 LB Brandon Bell – 6’1/233

Fourth year senior. Three year starter. Has missed 6 games over the past two years with injuries. Straight line athlete who works well between the tackles. Can work his way through traffic. Solid downhill defender who hits hard, delivers blows, tackles well. Don’t want him in space with big coverage responsibilities and doesn’t have the difference making speed. Late rounder.

#6 S Malik Golden – 6’0/205

Fifth year senior. Started off as a WR and is now the leader of the secondary. One and a half year starter. Good in traffic, very good tackler. Tight hips when he has to move backwards in coverage. Might be best suited as a guy who creeps up towards the line and covers tight ends and backs. Late rounder.

#94 DE Evan Schwan – 6’6/263

Fifth year senior. Didn’t really play until this season and led the team with 6 sacks. Has really good pop out of his stance. Actually moves better than Nassib, but doesn’t have a third of the strength. Needs to add weight and power. The frame is there but he is a late round developmental type.

#72 C Brian Gaia – 6’3/295

AUBURN

#8 WR Tony Stevens – 6’4/212

Fourth year senior. Didn’t produce much but showed in 2016 that there are tools to be worked with. Very good height/weight/speed guy who some have mentioned Sammie Coates when looking for upside-comparisons. Raw route runner, body catches often. But when you see him run deep and attack the ball, you have to think upside.

#1 DT Montravious Adams – 6’4/309

Fourth year senior and three year starter. One of my favorite DTs in the class who grew on me more and more as the year went on. Great size. Has the length to get his hands on blockers with control. Frame is almost John Henderson-esque. I viewed him as a run stuffing, space eater early in the year but he showed some tremendous athletic plays this year. Making tackles near the sideline, disrupting the pocket, chasing backs from behind and catching them downfield. Really versatile player who I now consider a top 50 prospect overall.

*#55 DE Carl Lawson – 6’2/254

Fourth year junior. Sat out 2014 with a torn ACL. Has been in and out of the lineup for a couple years with a couple of other injuries. A lot of people get excited about this kid because of the first step and easy lower body bending. He is attractive in space. Their scheme has him moved around often. I don’t see it with Lawson. He doesn’t have the strength to beat blockers after getting engaged and we aren’t talking about elite movement. I think he needs to go back to school. If he comes out, maybe a 3rd/4th rounder.

#23 S Jonathan Ford – 6’0/203

Fourth year senior with a lot of experience all over the defensive backfield. Projects as a SS in the NFL who shows good eyes and feet. Physical kid. Wouldn’t trust him in one on one coverage with WRs, but he works well in zone. Will play at the Senior Bowl. Limited upside but he can help a team. 5th/6th rounder.

#64 OG Alex Kozan – 6’4/310

#70 OT Robert Leff – 6’6/297

#15 CB Joshua Holsey – 5’11/195

OKLAHOMA

#11 WR Dede Westbrook – 6’0/176

Fourth year senior, former JUCO player. Has been the team’s main deep threat in his 2 years and broke out in a big way this season. Went for 74/1,465/16 and has put himself in to the first round discussion. Excellent tracker of the ball when he is moving at full speed. Can reach his top speed in a blink. Will definitely be a deep threat right away in the NFL. His lack of strength and weight concerns me. He can get tossed around at the point of attack and he doesn’t hold up well in traffic. Risky pick here but likely a top 45 guy.

*#32 RB Samaje Perine – 5’10/235

Third year junior. Has had the NFL body since he was a freshman. Enormous, powerful lower body who can break tackles with ease and push piles. Really strong runner with good balance and short area quickness. Has had an issue staying on the field. Takes so many hits. Durability will be a concern but when he is on the field, he can be a reliable short yardage guy at least. Plus-blocker and a good kid. 3rd-4th rounder.

*#25 RB Joe Mixon – 6’1/226

Third year sophomore. Saw him a few times early in the year and immediately thought he was the best back in this team and potentially one of the best in the country. At his size, Mixon may have some of the best speed and explosion we’ve seen in awhile. Really good vision, quick reaction type. His red flag is the ugly incident on video where he punched a girl a couple years ago. The PR nightmare of drafting him could cause his grade to slip. He should return to school.

#26 Jordan Evans – 6’2/233

Former high school RB. Has been the leading, or second leading tackler for all three seasons he’s been a starter. Very smart, savvy player who is constantly moving in the right direction. Makes a lot of tough, contested tackles. Little tight hipped and may struggle to make plays laterally. Overall a solid defender with limited upside but a high floor. 4th/5th rounder.

#13 S Ahmad Thomas – 6’0/217

Fourth year senior. One of the best run defending safeties in the country. Strong, powerful tackler. They gave him more responsibility in coverage this year and he performed well. Better than I thought. There could be something here with this kid Versatile is the name of the game at safety. I want to see him more in the coming months. 4th/5th rounder.

#95 DE Austin Roberts – 6’6/270

#93 DT Jordan Wade – 6’3/305

#58 C Erik Wren – 6’3/310