New York Giants Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

GIANTS SIGN 12 PLAYERS TO RESERVE/FUTURE CONTRACTS…
The New York Giants have signed the following players to reserve/future contracts for 2017:
- QB Keith Wenning
- RB Jacob Huesman
- WR Darius Powe
- WR Kevin Norwood
- OT Michael Bowie
- OT Jon Halapio
- OG Adam Gettis
- DE Stansly Maponga
- DE Jordan Williams
- CB Michael Hunter
- CB Donte Deayon
- S Ryan Murphy
All except Bowie were either on the team’s Practice Squad or Practice Squad/Injured Reserve (Deayon) at the end of the season.
Bowie was originally drafted in the Seattle Seahawks in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in nine games with eight starts as a rookie. Bowie was waived in August 2014 and claimed by the Cleveland Browns. Bowie had shoulder issues in Cleveland and did not play in a regular-season game. The Browns placed him on the reserve/retired list in August 2016 and cut him in September. Bowie is a versatile lineman who has played both tackle and guard. He has very good size.
BBI WEBSITE UPDATES…
We have updated the following sections of the website:
- New York Giants Player Salaries
- New York Giants 2017 Free Agency Scorecard
- New York Giants Coaching History
- New York Giants Annual Records and Team Accolades
