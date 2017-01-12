New York Giants Sign Four More to Reserve/Future Contracts

GIANTS SIGN FOUR MORE TO RESERVE/FUTURE CONTRACTS…

The New York Giants have officially signed the following players to reserve/future contracts for 2017:

RB Daryl Virgies

OG Martin Wallace

LB Curtis Grant

S Rahim Moore

Virgies is a small school back who was not drafted or signed after the 2016 NFL Draft. He did work out with the Packers, Colts, and Winnipeg Blue bombers of the CFL. Virgies has good size and outstanding speed.

Wallace was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cleveland Browns after the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Browns (2013), Panthers (2014-2015), Buccaneers (2015), Bears (2015-2016), Cardinals (2016), and Jets (2016). Wallace has only played in one regular-season game with no starts. He has very good size.

Grant was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Diego Chargers after the 2015 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Chargers (2015), Falcons (2015), Titans (2016), Raiders (2016), and 49ers (2016). Grant is a well-built, physical linebacker whose instincts and agility have been questioned. He was considered the #1 inside linebacking prospect coming out of high school.

Moore was originally drafted in the 2nd round of 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. The Giants pursued Moore in free agency in 2015 before he signed with the Houston Texans, who waived him in March 2016 after he was benched for the bulk of the season. Moore signed with the Browns last year but he did not make the team. Moore lacks ideal size but he is good athlete with fine range for the position. He is not a physical player against the run and he misses too many tackles.

