NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN CENTER KHALED HOLMES…
The New York Giants have signed center Khaled Holmes to a reserve/future contract. The 26-year old Holmes was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. In three seasons with the Colts, Holmes played in 17 regular-season games with nine starts. The Colts waived him in May 2016. He then spent a couple of weeks with the Chicago Bears before being waived in the final cuts. Holmes has a nice combination of size, arm length, and agility. Lacking power and strength, he is more of a positional blocker.
