BBI NFL Draft Podcast – Dave Te Thomas and Gidiefor

Apr 232017
BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI) Podcast of April 21, 2017: With one week to go before the 2017 NFL Draft, BBI’s Mike Siegel chats with veteran draft scout, Dave Te Thomas, of NFL Scouting Services and NFLDraftScout.com, to talk about the Giants, the draft, and some of his thoughts, observations and tidbits as the clock is ticking down to the draft. Since 1968 Dave has been producing scouting reports on draft prospects for professional football teams. writing articles about the draft and NFL preseason as well as appearing on local and national broadcasts across the country.
