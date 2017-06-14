JUNE 14, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second day of the New York Giants mandatory 3-day mini-camp was held on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The mini-camp will continue with the final practice on Thursday.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Wide receiver wide receiver Kevin Snead (hamstring), tight end Evan Engram (soreness), tight end Rhett Ellison (calf), left guard Justin Pugh (back), linebacker J.T. Thomas (recovering from torn ACL), cornerback Eli Apple (illness), cornerback/safety Mykkele Thompson (unknown), and safety Darian Thompson (illness) did not practice.

“I just got a little tweak in my back,” said Pugh. “They’re holding me out as precaution. That’s something you don’t want to try to press too hard right now during mini-camp.”

Left tackle Ereck Flowers and right guard D.J. Fluker left practice early and did not return. Fluker appeared to be in a lot of pain due to a right arm injury.

Wide receiver Jerome Lane left the field with an apparent low leg/foot injury, but later returned.

Defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa has been excused from the mandatory mini-camp for “personal reasons.”



PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

College defensive tackle Jarron Jones continues to work with the offensive line.

continues to work with the offensive line. Cornerback DaShaun Amos made a leaping interception of a deep pass from quarterback Geno Smith during 7-on-7 drills. Amos later knocked down another pass into the end zone.

made a leaping interception of a deep pass from quarterback during 7-on-7 drills. Amos later knocked down another pass into the end zone. Quarterback Eli Manning hit wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. in the end zone for a sliding touchdown reception .

hit wide receiver in the end zone for a sliding touchdown reception . Cornerback Janoris Jenkins broke up 7-on-7 red-zone passes to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and tight end Jerell Adams .

broke up 7-on-7 red-zone passes to wide receiver and tight end . Wide receiver Brandon Marshall made a one-handed touchdown catch on a red-zone pass from quarterback Eli Manning .

made a one-handed touchdown catch on a red-zone pass from quarterback . Safety Andrew Adams broke up an end-zone pass from quarterback Eli Manning to wideout Odell Beckham, Jr.

broke up an end-zone pass from quarterback Eli Manning to wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. Quarterback Josh Johnson and tight end Matt LaCosse hooked up on a pair of red-zone touchdowns. Johnson also connected with wide receiver Taverres King for a score.

and tight end hooked up on a pair of red-zone touchdowns. Johnson also connected with wide receiver for a score. Running back Wayne Gallman made a really nice catch of a goal line pass from quarterback Davis Webb .

made a really nice catch of a goal line pass from quarterback . Fullback Shane Smith saw a lot of work with the first-team offense.

RYAN NASSIB SIGNS WITH THE SAINTS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent quarterback Ryan Nassib has signed with the New Orleans Saints. Nassib was placed on Injured Reserve in December 2016 with a right elbow injury that required surgery. Nassib was drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Giants. Since 2014, Nassib had been the team’s #2 quarterback. During that time, he only saw very limited playing time with all of his regular-season throws (10 total) coming at the end of two blowout losses. Nassib has not really developed at the pro level and he struggled during the 2016 preseason, completing only 41 percent of his passes with five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles).

BEN MCADOO AND THE COORDINATORS SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

