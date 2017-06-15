JUNE 15, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The third and final day of the New York Giants mandatory 3-day mini-camp was held on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Thursday’s practice was more of a walk-thru. The veterans are now off until summer training camp begins in late July.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Wide receiver wide receiver Kevin Snead (hamstring), tight end Rhett Ellison (calf), left guard Justin Pugh (back), right guard D.J. Fluker (unknown), linebacker J.T. Thomas (recovering from torn ACL), cornerback Eli Apple (illness), cornerback/safety Mykkele Thompson (unknown), and safety Darian Thompson (illness) did not practice.

“D.J. got nicked yesterday and he is sore, but he bounced back today,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo.

Defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa has been excused from the mandatory mini-camp for “personal reasons.”



PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

With Ereck Flowers limited and Justin Pugh still out, the first-team offensive line was left tackle Chad Wheeler, left guard Adam Gettis, center Weston Richburg, right guard John Jerry, and right tackle Bobby Hart. Adam Bisnowaty also worked in at right guard for Jerry.

GIANTS SIGN EVAN ENGRAM…

The New York Giants announced on Thursday that they have signed their first-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, tight end Evan Engram. All six of the Giants’ 2017 draft picks are now signed.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

