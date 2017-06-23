NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE…

The New York Giants have announced their schedule for the 2017 summer training camp, which is held at Quest Diagnostics Training Center near MetLife Stadium. Only 11 practice sessions will be open to the public.

Thursday, July 27: Players report to training camp.

Friday, July 28: 11:40 a.m. – Practice

Saturday, July 29: 10:55 a.m. – Practice

Sunday, July 30: 10:55 a.m. – Practice

Monday, July 31: CAMP CLOSED; no practice

Tuesday, August 1: 10:55 a.m. – Practice

Wednesday, August 2: 10:55 a.m. – Practice

Thursday, August 3: 10:55 a.m. – Practice

Friday, August 4: 11:55 a.m. – Practice

Saturday, August 5: CAMP CLOSED

Sunday, August 6: CAMP CLOSED; no practice

Monday, August 7: CAMP CLOSED

Tuesday, August 8: 10:55 a.m. – Practice

Wednesday, August 9: 10:55 a.m. – Practice

Thursday, August 10: CAMP CLOSED; no practice

Friday, August 11: Giants vs. Steelers, 7:00 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Saturday, August 12: CAMP CLOSED; no practice

Sunday, August 13: 11:10 a.m. – Practice

Monday, August 14: 10:55 a.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 15: CAMP CLOSED; end of training camp

*Schedule subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on training camp, visit Giants.com. In the event of inclement weather (including rain, wind, thunderstorms or extreme heat), practices will be moved indoors and be closed to the public. Please check Giants.com prior to every practice for up-to-the-minute changes in the daily practice schedule.

