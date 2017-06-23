Jun 232017
NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE…
The New York Giants have announced their schedule for the 2017 summer training camp, which is held at Quest Diagnostics Training Center near MetLife Stadium. Only 11 practice sessions will be open to the public.
- Thursday, July 27: Players report to training camp.
- Friday, July 28: 11:40 a.m. – Practice
- Saturday, July 29: 10:55 a.m. – Practice
- Sunday, July 30: 10:55 a.m. – Practice
- Monday, July 31: CAMP CLOSED; no practice
- Tuesday, August 1: 10:55 a.m. – Practice
- Wednesday, August 2: 10:55 a.m. – Practice
- Thursday, August 3: 10:55 a.m. – Practice
- Friday, August 4: 11:55 a.m. – Practice
- Saturday, August 5: CAMP CLOSED
- Sunday, August 6: CAMP CLOSED; no practice
- Monday, August 7: CAMP CLOSED
- Tuesday, August 8: 10:55 a.m. – Practice
- Wednesday, August 9: 10:55 a.m. – Practice
- Thursday, August 10: CAMP CLOSED; no practice
- Friday, August 11: Giants vs. Steelers, 7:00 p.m., MetLife Stadium
- Saturday, August 12: CAMP CLOSED; no practice
- Sunday, August 13: 11:10 a.m. – Practice
- Monday, August 14: 10:55 a.m. – Practice
- Tuesday, August 15: CAMP CLOSED; end of training camp
*Schedule subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on training camp, visit Giants.com. In the event of inclement weather (including rain, wind, thunderstorms or extreme heat), practices will be moved indoors and be closed to the public. Please check Giants.com prior to every practice for up-to-the-minute changes in the daily practice schedule.
