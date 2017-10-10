BRANDON MARSHALL PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE…

A day after the New York Giants placed wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. (fractured ankle) and Dwayne Harris (fractured foot) on Injured Reserve, the team also placed wide receiver Brandon Marshall on IR with an ankle injury. All three were injured during the team’s 27-22 loss to the San Diego Chargers on Sunday and it is anticipated that all three will be out the remainder of the 2017 NFL season.

The Giants announced that Beckham had surgery on his left ankle on Monday night. Harris (5th metatarsal) and Marshall (ankle stabilization to repair torn ligaments) had surgeries performed on Wednesday.

To fill Marshall’s roster spot, the Giants signed wide receiver Ed Eagan from the team’s Practice Squad. The 5’11’, 183-pound Eagan was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills. The Giants signed Eagan in August 2017.

The Giants also signed wide receiver Kalif Raymond and offensive guard Ethan Cooper to the Practice Squad. The Giants terminated the practice squad contract of center Anthony Fabiano, who was signed last week.

The 5’9, 160-pound Raymond was originally signed by the Denver Broncos after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with both the Broncos (2016) and New York Jets (2017). Raymond has played in six NFL games. The diminutive Raymond has not caught a pass, but he has returned nine kickoffs (24.7 yards per return) and 16 punts (9.3 yards per return).

The 6’2, 322-pound Cooper was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. The Steelers waived Cooper in early September. Cooper played at a lower level of competition in college but he has good size and is a decent athlete.

BRANDEN ALBERT VISITING THE GIANTS?…

NFL.com is reporting that left tackle Branden Albert will visit the New York Giants this week after meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and leaving without a deal. The 32-year old Albert was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1st round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He has played with the Chiefs (2008-2013) and Miami Dolphins (2014-2016). In March 2017, Albert was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He announced his retirement in July, returned to the team, and was then cut in August. The 6’5, 315-pound Albert is a two-time Pro Bowler (2013 and 2015). However, Albert is clearly in the twilight of his career and has not played a full regular-season schedule since 2011.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

The 0-5 Giants have trailed at halftime in each of their five games this season. This season, the Giants and their opponents have each scored 56 second-half points. But the Giants have been outscored in the first half, 66-26.

The Giants have led in the fourth quarter in each of their last three games.

