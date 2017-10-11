GIANTS SUSPEND DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE AFTER HE LEAVES TEAM…

In a bizarre turn of events, New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo announced on Wednesday that cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (DRC) has left the team and will be suspended by the Giants.

“DRC came in yesterday,” said McAdoo. “We had a conversation that was personal upstairs and he came in today. Decided to leave. We will suspend him.”

When asked, McAdoo would not answer how long the suspension would last.

Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN that he and McAdoo had an argument on the sidelines during the Giants-Chargers game last Sunday when the team decided to pull him out of the game. The argument apparently continued on Wednesday. “I handled it the wrong way, but to sit me a game had me hot so I left,” Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN. “I was suspended way before I left. I left because I felt what (McAdoo) said was BS.’’

ESPN is reporting that Rodgers-Cromartie walked out of last Friday’s “recovery day” session. In addition, according to multiple press reports, the Giants were upset that DRC left the bench area and went to the locker room during the second-half of the Giants-Chargers game, although he later returned. ESPN is reporting that the incidents on Friday and Sunday led to a meeting on Tuesday where McAdoo informed DRC that he would be inactive on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos and fined. ESPN says DRC cleaned out his locker and left team facilities on Wednesday.

Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN that he would return to the team on Thursday.

