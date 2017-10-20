 

Five New York Giants Ruled Out; Sterling Shepard Questionable

Oct 202017
 
Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (September 24, 2017)

Sterling Shepard – © USA TODAY Sports

INJURY UPDATE…
Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), center Weston Richburg (concussion), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and linebacker Calvin Munson (quad) have all been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle) is officially “questionable” for the game.

Guard John Jerry (tooth), safety Landon Collins (ankle), and long snapper Zak DeOssie (wrist/elbow) are unofficially “probable” for the game.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

