Five New York Giants Ruled Out; Sterling Shepard Questionable

INJURY UPDATE…

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), center Weston Richburg (concussion), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and linebacker Calvin Munson (quad) have all been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle) is officially “questionable” for the game.

Guard John Jerry (tooth), safety Landon Collins (ankle), and long snapper Zak DeOssie (wrist/elbow) are unofficially “probable” for the game.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.