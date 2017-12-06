Steve Spagnuolo Takes Over; Eli Manning Regains Starting Job

ELI MANNING TO START ON SUNDAY…

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has once again been named the starting quarterback. Manning was benched by Ben McAdoo, who was fired by the Giants on Monday. Manning had started 210 regular-season games in a row, dating back to November 2004.

“Eli Manning will be the quarterback for this football team in this game,” said Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo. “Okay, the ‘why Eli?’ All I can tell you is this. When John Mara and I talked, one of the first things he asked was about the quarterback situation and I said, ‘John, my gut right now is that Eli should be the starter.’ What you have to understand is when I was coaching just the defense, I had the blinders on and all I’m worried about is the defense. I stay in my lane. So, I didn’t have my eyes around what was going on on offense – who was playing what. None of that. So, I took my gut and visited with the offensive coaches and together with that and my gut, Eli Manning is going to be our quarterback. Had a conversation with Geno (Smith), which was a tremendous conversation. I have a great deal of respect for Geno Smith in the way he reacted. He was a man. He obviously didn’t agree with the decision, but he is a team player and he told me that he was going to go forward and wants to be a part of this and I just have a great deal of respect for him. It’s not an easy thing to do.”

“I just wanted (Coach Spagnuolo) to know that I do want to play,” said Manning. “I want to be the starting quarterback, I want to be out there and I just want to make sure that he knew that. He said that he was going to think about and talk with the coaches, but his gut said that I would be the starting quarterback. So, I’m happy that he went with that decision and he has the faith in me, we can go win this football game with me as the quarterback… It’s important to play. That’s what I love to do. I love to play quarterback and love playing quarterback for the New York Giants. ”

When asked about his future, Manning responded, “Hey, this is all I know. This is all I know, is playing for the New York Giants and I’ve never wished to change that. I appreciate everything the Giants organization has done for me and you have so much family in this building. From the Mara family, the Tisch family, people in the equipment room and the film room, the training room. I’ve known a lot of these people for 14 years and grew up around them. So, this is all I know. Hey, I’m going to finish out this season and then I’m sure they’ll be a discussion with the organization to figure out what’s the plan going forward… No, no retirement plans. So, that’s not on my mind.”

GIANTS TO BEGIN PRACTICING ON FRIDAY AGAIN…

Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo has changed the New York Giants in-season practice schedule to once-again have the team practice on Fridays. Under Ben McAdoo, the Giants did not practice on Friday, having a “recovery day” instead and a “launch” practice on Saturday.

“The reasoning on the Friday deal was we just felt at this time of the season, really third down and red zone are really, really important – winning those areas, and you got to win them both offensively and defensively,” said Spagnuolo. “So, what that schedule does is gives us an opportunity to do more third down on Thursday and then extend more red zone on Friday and it’s a schedule I’m real familiar with and I think it’ll help us in the upcoming games.”

JERRY REESE ISSUES A STATEMENT…

Former General Manager Jerry Reese, who the New York Giants fired on Monday, issued the following written statement on Tuesday:

I would like to thank the New York Football Giants for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing franchise for the past twenty-three years. My time here has been filled with many great memories. Thank you John and the Mara family, Steve and the Tisch family for your confidence in me for so many seasons. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Tom Coughlin and Ben McAdoo for their commitment to the NYG and my time working with them. I’m thankful to the late George Young, who hired me, and to Ernie Accorsi for grooming me. Many thanks to the front office, personnel staff, support staff, scouts, coaches, and current and former players for your dedication to a first class organization. My family, friends and many fans that have supported me, I sincerely appreciate all of you. I am truly grateful and blessed for my time with the NYG. All the best to you. Go Giants.

BEN MCADOO ISSUES A STATEMENT…

Former Head Coach Ben McAdoo, who the New York Giants fired on Monday, issued the following written statement on Wednesday:

It was a privilege and an honor to serve as the head coach of the New York Giants and be a member of the organization for four years. I thank the Mara family, the Tisch family, and Jerry Reese and Tom Coughlin for taking a chance on a first time offensive coordinator and enabling me to take an important step in my career. My family and I enjoyed every day of my tenure with the Giants, thanks in large part to the commitment of everybody in the organization. I particularly want to thank the entire coaching staff for their dedication and hard work. I would be remiss if I did not thank the support staff who are often underappreciated but vital to the success of any football team. Finally, I will always appreciate having had the chance to coach so many outstanding players. As I have said many times, they are men of talent, and I believe in their integrity and character. I wish them and the entire organization success in the future.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (concussion), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck/wrist), and cornerback Eli Apple (hip/back) did not practice on Wednesday.

Running back Wayne Gallman (hip), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.

Odell Beckham Jr in #NYG locker room. Is out of boot, beat that timetable. Tells me next step is get full mobility back then balance & strength. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) December 6, 2017

HEAD COACH STEVE SPAGNUOLO…

NEW YORK GIANTS PRESIDENT/CEO JOHN MARA…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

