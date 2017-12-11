New York Giants Roster Moves; Steve Spagnuolo Sticks With Eli

ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants placed wide receiver Darius Powe on Injured Reserve on Monday. Powe broke his foot during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in his NFL debut. The Giants originally signed Powe as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft and he spent the 2016 season on the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants added him to the Practice Squad again in October of this year and signed him to the 53-man roster last week.

The Giants also waived defensive tackle Khyri Thornton, who the team signed in late November after he was cut by the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos signed tight end Matt LaCosse off of the Giants’ Practice Squad. LaCosse played in three games this season. He was released in November and then signed to the Practice Squad. LaCosse was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Giants also terminated the Practice Squad contract of linebacker Trevor Bates, who the team signed to the Practice Squad in late October 2017. Bates was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

There is no scheduled media availability the New York Giants on Tuesday. The players return to practice on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.