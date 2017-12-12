Giants Sign Two Practice Squad Players from Other Teams

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Hunter Sharp off of the Practice Squad of the Denver Broncos and offensive guard Damien Mama off of the Practice Squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sharp was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2016 NFL Draft. The Eagles waived him in August of that year and Sharp was then signed to the Practice Squad of the Broncos in December 2016. He spent 10 days on Denver’s 53-man roster in October 2017. The 5’11”, 198-pound Sharp lacks ideal size and speed, but he’s a tough, versatile, elusive competitor with return skills.

Mama was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs waived him in their final round of cuts in early September and then signed him to the Practice Squad. The 6’3”, 342-pound Mama is a big, strong player who lacks ideal overall athleticism and consistency.

The Giants also signed tight end Ryan O’Malley and defensive back Tim Scott to their Practice Squad.

O’Malley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent time on both the Practice Squad and 53-man roster of the Raiders in 2016. The Raiders cut him in September 2017 and he spent a few weeks on the Practice Squad of the Bills. The 6’6”, 260-pound O’Malley has a nice combination of size and athletic skills.

The 5’11”, 195-pound Scott was originally signed as a rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Cowboys (2015), Cleveland Browns (2015), and Washington Redskins (2017). The Giants signed Scott in August 2017. He started the season on the Giants’ Practice Squad and was signed to the 53-man roster in November 2017. He played in one game and was cut. Scott is a tough and physical corner with a decent combination of size and athletic ability.

The players return to practice on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.