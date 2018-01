REPORTS – FOUR MORE NEW YORK GIANTS ASSISTANT COACHES REVEALED…

Although not officially announced, media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have retained Bill McGovern as linebackers coach and hired Gary Emanuel as defensive line coach, Lou Anarumo as defensive backs coach, and Anthony Blevins as assistant special teams coach.

The 55-year old McGovern joined the Giants in 2016.

2016-Present: Linebackers Coach, New York Giants

2013-2015: Outside Linebackers Coach, Philadelphia Eagles

2009-2012: Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, Boston College

2000-2008: Linebackers Coach, Boston College

1997-1999: Defensive Backs Coach, University of Pittsburgh

1994-1996: Defensive Backs Coach, Boston College

1992-1993: Defensive Coordinator, University of Massachusetts

1991-1992: Defensive Backs/Kickers Coach, College of the Holy Cross

1987-1990: Defensive Backs Coach, University of Massachusetts

1986-1987: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, College of the Holy Cross

1985: Freshmen Coach, University of Pennsylvania

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Defensive Back, College of the Holy Cross (1981-1984)

Born December 31, 1962

The 59-year old Emanuel has served as the defensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts since 2012.

2018-Present: Defensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2012-2017: Defensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2011: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Purdue University

2010: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Purdue University

2008-2009: Defensive Line Coach, Rutgers University

2007: Defensive Line Coach San Jose State University

2005-2006: Defensive Line Coach, San Francisco 49ers

2003-2004: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Ends Coach, Purdue University

2000-2002: Defensive Ends Coach, Purdue University

1997-1999: Defensive Tackles Coach, Purdue University

1994-1996: Defensive Line Coach, Washington State University

1991-1993: Defensive Line Coach, Syracuse University

1988-1991: Defensive Line Coach, Dartmouth College

1986-1988: Outside Linebackers Coach, University of Massachusetts

1985-1986: Defensive Line Coach, West Chester University

1982-1984: Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach, Plymouth State University

1981: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Plymouth State University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Guard, Westchester Community College (1976-1978)

Born October 30, 1958

The 51-year old Anarumo last served as defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2017. He also served as interim defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2015.

2018-Present: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants

2015: Interim Defensive Coordinator, Miami Dolphins

2012-2017: Defensive Backs Coach, Miami Dolphins

2004-2011: Defensive Backs Coach, Purdue University

2001-2003: Defensive Backs Coach, Marshall University

1995-2000: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Harvard University

1992-1994: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

1990-1991: Graduate Assistant/Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, Syracuse University

1990: Part-Time Running Backs Coach, Wagner College

1989-1990: Part-Time Running Backs Coach, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Born August 18, 1966

Blevins will work under new Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey. Blevins served as an assistant special teams coach for the Arizona Cardinals for the past five seasons.