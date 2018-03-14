Giants Sign CB Teddy Williams; Alec Ogletree Trade Official

REPORT – GIANTS SIGN CORNERBACK TEDDY WILLIAMS…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are signing unrestricted free agent cornerback Teddy Williams, who was cut by the Carolina Panthers on March 7th, to a 1-year contract. The 29-year old, 6’1”, 210-pound Williams did not play college football and was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2010. He has spent time with the Cowboys (2010-2011), Sacramento Mountain Lions (2012), Indianapolis Colts (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2013–2014), Chicago Bears (2014), Jacksonville Jaguars (2014), and Carolina Panthers (2015–2017). Williams has played in 36 regular-season games with no starts. He spent most of the 2016 season and all of the 2017 season on Injured Reserve with knee and shoulder injuries, respectively. Williams combines excellent speed with good size for the position. Good special teams player.

ALEC OGLETREE TRADE OFFICIAL…

The New York Giants trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire linebacker Alec Ogletree became official on Wednesday. The Giants traded way their 4th round compensatory pick and their 6th round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for Ogletree. The Giants will also receive the Rams’ 7th-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“We’re very excited to have made the trade for Alec,” said General Manager Dave Gettleman. “He gives us our defensive quarterback. He was a two-time captain with the Rams, voted on by his teammates. He’s a leader, and that’s very important to us. Just as important, he’s a quality three-down MIKE linebacker. We’re just thrilled to have him. When you get a player of this quality, you can do it. Alec is 26. He’s young, he’s under contract for the next four years. We really thought he was a great guy to add.”

The 26-year old Ogletree was drafted in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Rams. He made the All-Rookie team in 2013 and was named second-team All-Pro in 2016. Ogletree lacks classic size (6’2”, 235 pounds). He’s more of a run-and-hit and coverage linebacker who is very athletic and a team leader, being voted team captain twice with the Rams. Ogletree played both 4-3 outside and 3-4 inside linebacker for the Rams. In 2017, Ogletree started all 15 regular-season games he played in, finishing with 95 tackles, two sacks, 10 pass defenses, one interception, and one forced fumble. He’s averaged over 100 tackles per season in the NFL in five seasons.

Ogletree signed a 4-year, $42 million contract extension last year and is under contract through the 2021 season. Unless his contract is re-structured, Ogletree will count $10 million against the Giants’ salary cap in 2018.

JONATHAN STEWART MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL…

PATRICK ROBINSON SIGNS WITH SAINTS…

The New Orleans Saints have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Patrick Robinson (Philadelphia Eagles). Media reports had indicated that the New York Giants were interested in Robinson. The 30-year old Robinson was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The 5’11”, 191-pound defensive back has spent time with the Saints (2010-2014), San Diego Chargers (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2016), and Eagles (2017).