Giants Sign Patrick Omameh; Justin Pugh to Visit Cardinals

REPORT – GIANTS SIGN GUARD PATRICK OMAMEH…

The New York Giants have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent offensive guard Patrick Omameh (Jacksonville Jaguars). The 28-year old, 6’4”, 327-pound Omameh was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the 49ers (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-2014), Chicago Bears (2015), and Jaguars (2016-2017). He has started 45 regular-season games in the NFL, including all 13 he played in last season with the Jaguars at left guard. Omameh is a big, physical player who did a respectable job with the Jaguars.

JUSTIN PUGH VISITING THE CARDINALS…

The NFL Network is reporting that New York Giants unrestricted free agent offensive tackle/guard Justin Pugh will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. Pugh was placed on Injured Reserve in December 2017 with a back injury that caused him to miss half the season. Pugh was drafted in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Giants. He was voted to the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team after starting all 16 games as rookie at right tackle. Pugh has had injury issues every year since, including missing two games in 2014 with a quadriceps injury, two games in 2015 with an ocular concussion, and five games in 2016 with a knee injury. Pugh was shifted to left guard in 2015, but played five games at right tackle again in 2017.

KAREEM MARTIN’S CONTRACT…

ESPN is reporting that the contract the New York Giants signed unrestricted free agent linebacker/defensive end Kareem Martin (Arizona Cardinals) to was a 3-year, $21 deal that included $7.5 million in guaranteed money.