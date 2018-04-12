LANDON COLLINS MAY NEED FOLLOW-UP SURGERY…

According to multiple media sources, New York Giants safety Landon Collins may need follow-up surgery to repair an arm injury that he suffered last season. The Giants placed Collins on Injured Reserve in late December after he fractured his forearm in a Week 16 game against he Cardinals. It marked the end of a frustrating season for Collins who played much of the year with a nagging ankle injury that he suffered in early October.

Apparently the fractured forearm is not healing as quickly as doctors had hoped. Media reports say that if Collins has the surgery soon, his timeline for recover is 6-8 weeks with the anticipation that he will be ready to participate in summer training camp activities. However, he would miss all of the Organized Team Activity (OTA) and mini-camp practices in April, May, and June.

Collins finished 2017 with 104 tackles, six pass defenses, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in 15 games. He was also voted to his second consecutive Pro Bowl. Collins was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants. He had his breakout season in 2016, being voted to his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro. Collins started every game and finished the year with 125 tackles, four sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five interceptions.