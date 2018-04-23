Landon Collins Has Surgery; Giants Waive Darius Powe

LANDON COLLINS HAS SURGERY…

New York Giants safety Landon Collins underwent a second surgical procedure on Monday to repair an arm injury that he suffered last season. The Giants placed Collins on Injured Reserve in late December after he fractured his forearm in a Week 16 game against he Cardinals. The injury required surgery to insert a plate into his arm. It marked the end of a frustrating season for Collins who played much of the year with a nagging ankle injury that he suffered in early October.

Collins’ fractured forearm was not healing as quickly as doctors had hoped. His rehabilitation period is now expected to take 6-8 weeks with the anticipation that he will be ready to participate in summer training camp activities. However, he will miss all of the Organized Team Activity (OTA) and mini-camp practices in April, May, and June.

Collins finished 2017 with 104 tackles, six pass defenses, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in 15 games. He was also voted to his second consecutive Pro Bowl. Collins was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants. He had his breakout season in 2016, being voted to his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro. Collins started every game and finished the year with 125 tackles, four sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five interceptions.

GIANTS WAIVE DARIUS POWE…

The New York Giants have waived wide receiver Darius Powe, who the Giants originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft and he spent the 2016 season on the team’s Practice Squad. Powe was was waived/injured in August 2017 with a hamstring injury. The Giants re-signed him to the Practice Squad in October and the 53-man roster in early December. He broke his foot in his NFL debut and was placed on Injured Reserve. Powe finished the year with two catches for 13 yards.

ARTICLES…