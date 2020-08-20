August 20, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 20, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

Right guard Kevin Zeitler , offensive guard Shane Lemieux , and linebacker Tae Crowder had to run penalty laps.

, offensive guard , and linebacker had to run penalty laps. Giants ran the physical 1-on-1 full-contact drills again. In these drills, linebacker David Mayo , linebacker Ryan Connelly , and safety Jaquarius Landrews had some good pops.

, linebacker , and safety had some good pops. Linebacker Blake Martinez beat running back Saquon Barkley in a pass blocking drill; Barkley handled Martinez on the next attempt.

beat running back in a pass blocking drill; Barkley handled Martinez on the next attempt. Wide receiver Golden Tate was tough to cover in 1-on-1 drills.

was tough to cover in 1-on-1 drills. Also in 1-on-1 drills, wide receiver C.J. Board beat cornerback James Bradberry deep.

beat cornerback deep. A lot of touches in both the running and passing game for running back Saquon Barkley .

. Running back Dion Lewis impressed with his speed, quickness, and burst on a few runs. Lewis also looked good picking up a blitz from linebacker David Mayo .

impressed with his speed, quickness, and burst on a few runs. Lewis also looked good picking up a blitz from linebacker . On one of Lewis’ big runs, tight end Evan Engram and left tackle Andrew Thomas made good blocks.

and left tackle made good blocks. Linebacker Cam Brown showed good hustle on an outside run.

showed good hustle on an outside run. Place kicker Graham Gano was 6-of-6 on field goal attempts.

was 6-of-6 on field goal attempts. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard , Golden Tate , and Darius Slayton returned punts.

, , and returned punts. In 1-on-1 coverage drills, safety Xavier McKinney broke up a couple of passes. He also later had a good hit on wide receiver Darius Slayton .

broke up a couple of passes. He also later had a good hit on wide receiver . In 11-on-11 drills, quarterback Daniel Jones threw a perfect pass over the middle through a tight window to running back Saquon Barkley with safety Jabrill Peppers in coverage.

threw a perfect pass over the middle through a tight window to running back with safety in coverage. Cornerback James Bradberry blanketed wide receiver Darius Slayton on a deep sideline pass.

blanketed wide receiver on a deep sideline pass. Tight end Rysen John made a spinning, 1-handed catch of a pass from quarterback Colt McCoy .

made a spinning, 1-handed catch of a pass from quarterback . Safety Julian Love intercepted a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones over the middle that bounced off of the intended receiver’s hands.

intercepted a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones over the middle that bounced off of the intended receiver’s hands. Wide receiver Binjimen Victor had a potential touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones sail through his hands, but Victor caught a touchdown pass from Jones on the very next snap.

had a potential touchdown pass from quarterback sail through his hands, but Victor caught a touchdown pass from Jones on the very next snap. Quarterback Colt McCoy threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver David Sills over cornerback Grant Haley . McCoy also had a nice connection with wide receiver Austin Mack .

threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver over cornerback . McCoy also had a nice connection with wide receiver . Defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams clogged the line of scrimmage on a couple of running back Saquon Barkley carries.

and clogged the line of scrimmage on a couple of running back carries. Linebacker Carter Coughlin filled the hole nicely to tackle running back Saquon Barkley . Coughlin and linebacker Tae Crowder got into the backfield on a couple of blitzes.

filled the hole nicely to tackle running back . Coughlin and linebacker got into the backfield on a couple of blitzes. Running back Wayne Gallman made a nice cut in the hole on a running play.

made a nice cut in the hole on a running play. Wide receiver Alex Bachman made a nice move against cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry . Askew-Henry also tipped a pass that was caught by wide receiver Austin Mack .

made a nice move against cornerback . Askew-Henry also tipped a pass that was caught by wide receiver . Running back Saquon Barkley juked out linebacker Ryan Connelly in coverage.

juked out linebacker in coverage. Cornerback Jarren Williams saw his reps increased.

saw his reps increased. Cornerback Darnay Holmes broke up a pass.

INJURY REPORT…

Everyone not on the various reserve lists practiced.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants hold an intra-squad scrimmage on Friday (10:45AM-12:45PM), with Head Coach Joe Judge and select players also addressing the media after the scrimmage. The players are off on Saturday.