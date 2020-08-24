August 24, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 24, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

Giants practiced in full pads.

Running back Sandro Platzgummer and offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft ran penalty laps.

and offensive lineman ran penalty laps. Head Coach Joe Judge ripped into the team at approximately the 2-hour mark, when practice was scheduled to end, and continued to have the team practice for another 30 minutes.

ripped into the team at approximately the 2-hour mark, when practice was scheduled to end, and continued to have the team practice for another 30 minutes. Wide receivers Binjimen Victor , Austin Mack , and David Sills continue to make plays.

, , and continue to make plays. Wide receiver Alex Bachman caught a long pass on a diving catch from quarterback Daniel Jones .

caught a long pass on a diving catch from quarterback . Wide receiver Corey Coleman saw his reps increase with Darius Slayton out. Coleman beat cornerbacks James Bradberry and Jarren Williams on deep passes.

saw his reps increase with out. Coleman beat cornerbacks and on deep passes. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard continues to have a strong camp, creating separation with his quickness and route running.

continues to have a strong camp, creating separation with his quickness and route running. Tight end Evan Engram was active, catching a lot of passes, but also dropped a deep pass from quarterback Daniel Jones . Engram also did a nice job of blocking in practice.

was active, catching a lot of passes, but also dropped a deep pass from quarterback . Engram also did a nice job of blocking in practice. Cornerback Darnay Holmes had a strong practice and broke up a a couple of passes from quarterback Daniel Jones , including one in the end zone and a near-interception when he jumped an out-route by wide receiver Golden Tate .

had a strong practice and broke up a a couple of passes from quarterback , including one in the end zone and a near-interception when he jumped an out-route by wide receiver . Safety Xavier McKinney flashed and broke up a deep pass intended for wide receiver David Sills . Safety Jabrill Peppers also broke up a pass.

flashed and broke up a deep pass intended for wide receiver . Safety also broke up a pass. Linebackers Tae Crowder and Josiah Tauaefa broke up passes.

and broke up passes. Offensive tackle Matt Peart improving on a daily basis.

improving on a daily basis. Quarterback Daniel Jones had a strong practice. According to one report, he went 12-of-16 in 11-on-11 team drills, including 6-of-8 in the 2-minute drill where he connected with five different receivers and Sterling Shepard for the touchdown.

had a strong practice. According to one report, he went 12-of-16 in 11-on-11 team drills, including 6-of-8 in the 2-minute drill where he connected with five different receivers and for the touchdown. Quarterback Colt McCoy connected with wide receiver C.J. Board for a long completion.

connected with wide receiver for a long completion. The offensive line did a good job for much of practice with left guard Will Hernandez standing out.

standing out. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and tight end Kaden Smith cleared the way on a running back Dion Lewis touchdown run.

and tight end cleared the way on a running back Dion Lewis touchdown run. Offensive lineman Nick Gates continues to receive reps at center.

continues to receive reps at center. Linebackers had trouble covering running back Saquon Barkley , who also had what would have been a long touchdown after a reception and making a defender miss.

, who also had what would have been a long touchdown after a reception and making a defender miss. Place kicker Graham Gano missed his only field goal attempt, which was in the 45+ yard range.

missed his only field goal attempt, which was in the 45+ yard range. The Giants have provided a 27-minute video of today’s practice on YouTube.

INJURY REPORT…

Fullback Eli Penny (unknown), wide receiver Darius Slayton (unknown), and linebacker Ryan Connelly (unknown) did not practice.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (unknown) and offensive linemen Spencer Pulley (unknown) and Shane Lemieux (unknown) left practice with trainers. Tight end Rysen John appeared to pull his hamstring, but returned to practice.

“We had a couple guys dealing with some cramps,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “I’m going to check with the trainers when I get back and see where all those guys are at. There’s a couple guys that we are monitoring as we go through training camp. As we check them with a day up and a day down and take a little bit off of them right there. Darius wasn’t with us today, he was the only one not really present at practice. The trainers are dealing with him. When we have more information, we will make sure we get it out to you.”

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Giants practice on Tuesday evening (5:45-7:30 PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and several assistant coaches and players will also address the media.