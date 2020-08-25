August 25, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

INJURY REPORT…

Fullback Eli Penny (unknown), center Spencer Pulley (unknown), linebacker Ryan Connelly (knee?), linebacker Devante Downs (unknown), and safety Nate Ebner (unknown) did not practice.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (unknown), linebacker Cam Brown (knee?), and tight end Rysen John (unknown) left the field early again today.

GIANTS EXPECTED TO SIGN BRANDON WILLIAMS…

According to media reports, the Giants are expected to sign unrestricted free agent cornerback Brandon Williams, who is currently going through the team’s COVID-19 protocol. The 27-year old, 6’0”, 200-pound Williams was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Williams played in 45 regular-season games with three starts, accruing 38 tackles and five pass defenses. He missed all of 2019 with a shoulder injury. Williams has mainly played on special teams.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Giants practice on Wednesday afternoon (1:15-2:30 PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and several assistant coaches and players will also address the media.