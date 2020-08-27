August 27, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 27, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

Quarterback Colt McCoy , cornerback Corey Ballentine , and safety Jabrill Peppers ran penalty laps.

, cornerback , and safety ran penalty laps. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham kicked players out of drills for missing assignments.

kicked players out of drills for missing assignments. With Spencer Pulley still out, Nick Gates remained the starter at center. However, Matt Peart received some first-team reps at left tackle with Andrew Thomas receiving some snaps at right tackle.

still out, remained the starter at center. However, received some first-team reps at left tackle with receiving some snaps at right tackle. Tight end Evan Engram was very active in 7-on-7 drills.

was very active in 7-on-7 drills. In 7-on-7 drills, quarterback Alex Tanney threw a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Sterling Shepard against cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry .

threw a long touchdown pass to wide receiver against cornerback . In 11-on-11 drills, wide receiver Sterling Shepard made a good block to spring running back Saquon Barkley .

made a good block to spring running back . Running back Dion Lewis impressed with his burst on inside runs.

impressed with his burst on inside runs. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram over safety Jabrill Peppers and followed that up with a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Sterling Shepard over safety Julian Love as cornerback Corey Ballentine fell on the play.

threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end over safety and followed that up with a long touchdown pass to wide receiver over safety as cornerback fell on the play. Wide receiver Binjimen Victor made a diving catch on a pass from quarterback Colt McCoy .

made a diving catch on a pass from quarterback . In red zone drills, quarterback Colt McCoy threw a touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram over safety Jabrill Peppers .

threw a touchdown pass to tight end over safety . Quarterback Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver David Sills , who spun and reached high for the pass.

threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver , who spun and reached high for the pass. Safety Jabrill Peppers broke up a pass intended for tight end Evan Engram from quarterback Daniel Jones .

broke up a pass intended for tight end from quarterback . Quarterback Daniel Jones rolled to his left, threw across his body, and found running back Wayne Gallman for the touchdown.

rolled to his left, threw across his body, and found running back for the touchdown. Quarterback Colt McCoy threw a touchdown pass to running back Javon Leake .

threw a touchdown pass to running back . Linebacker Carter Coughlin smartly stayed at home to defend a gadget play.

smartly stayed at home to defend a gadget play. Despite completing three straight passes to wide receiver Binjimen Victor , quarterback Daniel Jones could not get the team into the end zone during the 2-minute drill. One pass was broken up by cornerback Christian Angulo and another dropped.

, quarterback could not get the team into the end zone during the 2-minute drill. One pass was broken up by cornerback and another dropped. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter was disruptive during the 2-minute drill, making a sure open-field tackle and “sacking” the quarterback.

was disruptive during the 2-minute drill, making a sure open-field tackle and “sacking” the quarterback. Place kicker Graham Gano was 5-of-5 on field goal attempts.

was 5-of-5 on field goal attempts. The Giants have provided a 28-minute video review of today’s practice on YouTube.

INJURY REPORT…

Safety Xavier McKinney (left foot fracture), linebacker David Mayo (torn meniscus in left knee), linebacker Blake Martinez (unknown), center Spencer Pulley (unknown), safety Nate Ebner (unknown), safety Jaquarius Landrews, and tight end Rysen John (unknown) did not practice.

ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed running back Tavien Feaster and waived wide receiver Tony Brown. The 5-11, 221-pound Feaster was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jaguars cut him earlier this month when they reduced their roster to 80 players. The Giants claimed Brown off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns in early August 2020.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants hold an intra-squad scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Friday night (7:15-10:00PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media after the scrimmage.