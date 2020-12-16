Daniel Jones Now Dealing with an Ankle Issue

DECEMBER 16, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

CB Darnay Holmes (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) and OG Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) were limited in practice.

“There’s really nothing worse for the wear with the previous (hamstring) injury,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “(Jones) did come out with some bumps and bruises. There’s another lower leg (ankle) issue we’re dealing with right now. We’re going to go ahead and move him around in practice today, see where he’s at. I’m going to give him an opportunity this week to work through practice and see how he moves and how he reacts to things. Again, if he can defend himself properly in the pocket as I’ve said before on how I’ll handle it, if he’s not at risk beyond any normal game, then we’ll go ahead and give him the opportunity to play. If we think that’s an issue, that he can’t go out there and defend himself, then we’ll make the best decision for him long-term and the team as well.”

S Adrian Colbert, who has been on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury since early November, returned to practice. He is now eligible to return to the 53-man roster if the Giants choose to do so.

ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have waived corner Brandon Williams. Williams was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants signed Williams in late August 2020. He was placed on Injured Reserve in late September with a groin injury and reactivated to the 53-man roster in early November. Williams has played in six games this year for the Giants, primarily on special teams.

The Giants also waived safety Jaquarius Landrews from Injured Reserve. Landrews was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants placed him on IR before the season with a neck injury.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge's press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

NEW YORK GIANTS ASSISTANT COACHES ADDRESS THE MEDIA…

A video clip compilation of the media sessions with the following New York Giants assistant coaches on Tuesday is available at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:00-1:45PM). Head Coach Joe Judge, the team’s coordinators, and select players will also address the media.