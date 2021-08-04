AUGUST 4, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their seventh full-team summer training camp practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Practices are not open to the public this year.

JOE LOONEY RETIRES; GIANTS SIGN WR ANDY JONES AND TE TOMMY STEVENS…

A few days after signing with the Giants, center/guard Joe Looney has decided to retire. Looney is the second unrestricted free agent to retire from the Giants just days after signing with the team. The other was linebacker Todd Davis.

The Giants signed Looney as an unrestricted free agent from the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. The 30-year old, 6’3”, 310-pound Looney was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He has spent time with the 49ers (2012-2014), Tennessee Titans (2015), and Dallas Cowboys (2016-2020). Looney has played in 104 regular-season games with 42 starts, including 12 starts for the Cowboys in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Giants have also signed wide receiver Andy Jones, who was waived by the San Francisco 49ers last week, and tight end Tommy Stevens, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers in early June.

The 27-year old, 6’1”, 217-pound Jones was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. Jones has spent time with the Cowboys (2016-2017), Houston Texans (2017), Detroit Lions (2017-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019-2020), and San Francisco 49ers (2021). Jones has only played in 11 regular-season games, catching 11 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.

The 24-year old, 6’5”, 235-pound Stevens was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. A college quarterback, the Saints converted him to tight end. The Carolina Panthers signed him in November 2020 after he was cut and shifted him back to quarterback. The Giants intend to convert him to tight end again.

INJURY REPORT – LEVINE TOILOLO TEARS ACHILLES’ TENDON…

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), LB Lorenzo Carter (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (unknown), and WR Austin Mack (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

“(Golladay is) actually seeing a doctor this morning,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “I would say, in terms of a worse-case scenario, I think we’ve kind of avoided that in terms of dealing with it, but we’ll see what the timetable looks like. And again, injuries are different for every player based on what they are, so we’ll have to see how his body responds and make sure we do right by him.”

LG Shane Lemieux (knee), LT Andrew Thomas (unknown), and WR Kadarius Toney (COVID) practiced on a limited basis.

TE Levine Toilolo tore his Achilles’ tendon working on the side near the start of practice. His season is most likely over. S Montre Hartage injured his shoulder and left practiced early.

The Giants also placed RB Mike Weber (hip flexor) on Injured Reserve.

The following players remain on various PUP and reserve lists:

Reserve/COVID-19 List: TE Rysen John

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring), and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

(knee), TE (foot), LB (hamstring), and CB (core muscle) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Reggie Ragland (hamstring) and LB Ryan Anderson (back)

LB (back) Reserve/Injured: WR Derrick Dillon (unknown) and RB Mike Weber (hip flexor)

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

WR Kadarius Toney received reps with the first-team offense.

received reps with the first-team offense. With Shane Lemieux (knee) being eased back into practice, Kenny Wiggins received the bulk of starting reps at left guard.

(knee) being eased back into practice, received the bulk of starting reps at left guard. With Andrew Thomas limited, Matt Peart received starting reps at left tackle with Nate Solder at right tackle.

limited, received starting reps at left tackle with at right tackle. QB Daniel Jones’ first pass of team drills was a well-thrown ball to WR Darius Slayton , who beat CB James Bradberry .

first pass of team drills was a well-thrown ball to WR , who beat CB . After missing on a couple of deep throws, QB Daniel Jones found TE Evan Engram down the seam between the corner and safety for a touchdown.

found TE down the seam between the corner and safety for a touchdown. QB Daniel Jones finished 2-of-3 in 7-on-7 drills and 5-of-6 in team drills.

finished 2-of-3 in 7-on-7 drills and 5-of-6 in team drills. DL Leonard Williams was active.

was active. CB Darnay Holmes has had trouble covering WR Sterling Shepard out of the slot. CB Julian Love received some first-team reps as the slot corner on Wednesday night.

has had trouble covering WR out of the slot. CB received some first-team reps as the slot corner on Wednesday night. CB Rodarius Williams continues to make plays in coverage.

continues to make plays in coverage. RB Gary Brightwell has been receiving more touches and had a long run in practice. He also has looked sharp as a receiver.

has been receiving more touches and had a long run in practice. He also has looked sharp as a receiver. Former Giants QB Phil Simms addressed the team after practice for about 10 minutes. He received applause when he finished.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

