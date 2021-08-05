AUGUST 5, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eighth full-team summer training camp practice on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Practices are not open to the public this year.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), TE Levine Toilolo (torn Achilles’ tendon), LB Lorenzo Carter (calf), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (unknown), and WR Austin Mack (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.

While media reports said that Golladay will be out 2-3 weeks, Head Coach Joe Judge was not that specific. “I don’t (have an update), I know he’s with the trainers right now,” said Judge. “These first 36 to 48 hours is the biggest, as far as what his timetable may be. We’re hoping for the best. We’re going let him go ahead and keep getting treatments and see where it progresses over the next week.”

LT Andrew Thomas (offseason ankle surgery) and WR Kadarius Toney (COVID) practiced on a limited basis.

When asked about Thomas, Judge said, “It was a third day in back in pads. For some of the guys, coming off the loads they had the year before, and he’s obviously coming of an injury and surgery at the end of last year, so we just take all that all of that into account. It wasn’t a direct issue of something we couldn’t do, but it was just us being cautious.”

LB Reggie Ragland (hamstring) was activated off of the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

The following players remain on various PUP and reserve lists:

Reserve/COVID-19 List: TE Rysen John

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring), and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

(knee), TE (foot), LB (hamstring), and CB (core muscle) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Ryan Anderson (back)

(back) Reserve/Injured: WR Derrick Dillon (unknown) and RB Mike Weber (hip flexor)

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

After two straight padded practices, Thursday’s practice was a light affair.

For the second straight practice, Julian Love was working as the #1 nickel corner at times again. He may be challenging Darnay Holmes for that spot.

was working as the #1 nickel corner at times again. He may be challenging for that spot. Niko Lalos and Ifeadi Odenigbo received first-team reps at outside linebacker opposite of Azeez Ojulari .

and received first-team reps at outside linebacker opposite of . With Andrew Thomas on the sideline at times during practice, Matt Peart received reps at left tackle again with Nate Solder at right tackle.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

NEW YORK GIANTS ASSISTANT COACHES ADDRESS THE MEDIA…

A video clip compilation of the media sessions with the following New York Giants assistant coaches on Thursday is available at Giants.com:

Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski

Running Backs Coach Burton Burns

Wide Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line Coach Rob Sale

Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer

Linebackers Coach Kevin Sherrer

Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Friday morning (9:45-11:45 AM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.